Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants: Projected to Reach $396.5 Million by 2030 - Global Strategic Business Report

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market to Reach $396.5 Million by 2030

The global market for Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants estimated at US$277.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$396.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Severe Atrophy of Maxillary Bone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$188.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the Maxillary sinuses segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $82.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR



The Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$82.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 193 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $277.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $396.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.6% Regions Covered Global

Market Analysis United States Canada Japan China Europe France Germany Italy United Kingdom Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of World

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes (Total 44 Featured)

Implance

Jeil Medical Corporation

S.I.N. IMPLANT

Silimed

Southern Implants

Straumann

Titaniumfix

