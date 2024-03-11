Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants: Projected to Reach $396.5 Million by 2030 - Global Strategic Business Report

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market to Reach $396.5 Million by 2030
The global market for Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants estimated at US$277.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$396.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Severe Atrophy of Maxillary Bone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$188.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the Maxillary sinuses segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $82.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR
The Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$82.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.
What's New?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Attributes
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|193
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$277.3 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$396.5 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered
- Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Market Overview
- Focus on Select Players
- Market Trends & Drivers
- Global Market Perspective
- Market Analysis
- United States
- Canada
- Japan
- China
- Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- United Kingdom
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
- Competition
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes (Total 44 Featured)
- Implance
- Jeil Medical Corporation
- S.I.N. IMPLANT
- Silimed
- Southern Implants
- Straumann
- Titaniumfix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w18227
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment