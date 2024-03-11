Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants: Projected to Reach $396.5 Million by 2030 - Global Strategic Business Report

| Source: Research and Markets Research and Markets

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants Market to Reach $396.5 Million by 2030

The global market for Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants estimated at US$277.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$396.5 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Severe Atrophy of Maxillary Bone, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5.2% CAGR and reach US$188.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post-pandemic recovery, growth in the Maxillary sinuses segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $82.9 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.2% CAGR

The Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$82.9 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$68.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.3% and 3.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.8% CAGR.

What's New?

  • Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and the publisher's Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Attributes

Report AttributeDetails
No. of Pages193
Forecast Period2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022$277.3 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030$396.5 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate4.6%
Regions CoveredGlobal

Key Topics Covered

  • Methodology
  • Executive Summary
  • Market Overview
  • Focus on Select Players
  • Market Trends & Drivers
  • Global Market Perspective
  • Market Analysis
    • United States
    • Canada
    • Japan
    • China
    • Europe
    • France
    • Germany
    • Italy
    • United Kingdom
    • Rest of Europe
    • Asia-Pacific
    • Rest of World
  • Competition

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes (Total 44 Featured)

  • Implance
  • Jeil Medical Corporation
  • S.I.N. IMPLANT
  • Silimed
  • Southern Implants
  • Straumann
  • Titaniumfix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/w18227

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment 

 

            




    

        

            
                Global Market for Zygomatic and Pterygoid Implants
                        

                
            

        

    





        

            

                

                    
Tags

                            
                                Dental
                            
                            
                                Pterygoid Implant
                            
                            
                                Zygomatic Implant
                            

                



        


    

        
Related Links

        
    



    

        

        
Contact Data