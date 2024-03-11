SHARE BUYBACK TRANSACTIONS

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 16 - 11 March 2024
 

On 9 February 2024, DFDS A/S (“DFDS”) announced the initiation of a share buyback programme to be executed in accordance with EU Market Abuse Regulation, EU Regulation no. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, and the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

Under the programme, DFDS will repurchase own shares of up to DKK 431m during the period from 12 February 2024 to 31 December 2024. A maximum of 3,400,000 shares will be repurchased. These limits include shares purchased under the Safe Harbour rules as well as shares purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on a pro rata basis to the shares purchased in the programme under a separate agreement with DFDS outside the Safe Harbour Rules.

Transactions 4-8 March
The following transactions have been made under the share buyback programme from Monday 4 March 2024 to Friday 8 March 2024:


 Number of sharesAvg. purchase price (DKK)Transaction value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement173,573-36,736,152
4 March 20246,4002061,316,808
5 March 20246,8172031,383,586
6 March 20246,3262031,282,677
7 March 20246,9352021,399,018
8 March 20248,9002021,794,525
Accumulated 04-08 March 2024*35,3782037,176,614
Purchased from Lauritzen Fonden Holding ApS on 8 March 202425,1482035,101,405
Accumulated under programme234,09920949,014,171
*Purchased under Safe Harbour rules


Following the above transactions, DFDS holds a total of 2,626,970 treasury shares corresponding to 4.5% of DFDS’ total share capital.

Transaction details for the week are enclosed.


