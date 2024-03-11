eQ Commercial Properties Fund has followed through its refinancings and repaid its bond

Press release

eQ Commercial Properties Fund has rearranged the maturing senior loans and bond financings in late 2023 and early 2024. The existing bond was repaid in full in two instalments, in January and March 2024. All current senior lenders remain as financiers and, in addition, the fund got two new long-term senior financiers with an aggregate loan amount exceeding EUR 100 million. Today the fund has EUR 560 million of senior loans in total and all of that is green or sustainability-linked financing.

“The magnitude and sustainability aspects of the completed arrangement are significant in the real estate sector. The arrangement facilitates an efficient and optimal financial planning and execution for eQ Commercial Properties Fund. The fund will continue to decrease its leverage ratio.”

eQ Commercial Properties Fund invests in Finnish retail and office real estate.

