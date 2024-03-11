Global Modular Construction Strategic Industry Report 2024

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Construction: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Modular Construction Market to Reach $144.8 Billion by 2030.
The global market for Modular Construction estimated at US$100.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$144.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Permanent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$90 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Relocatable segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR.
The Modular Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|292
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$100.7 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$144.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.7%
|Regions Covered
|Global
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
- Algeco Scotsman, Inc.
- Alta-Fab Structures Ltd.
- Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- ATCO Ltd.
- Bouygues Construction
- CIMC Modular Building Systems Holdings Co. Ltd.
- Clayton Building Solutions
- DuBox
- Fleetwood Australia
- Guerdon Enterprises LLC
- Hickory Group
- Horizon North Logistics Inc.
- J.D. Irving
- KEF Kattera
- KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG
- KOMA Modular s.r.o.
- Kwikspace Modular Buildings
- Laing O'rourke
- Lendlease Corporation Limited
- Modular Space Corporation
- Nrb Inc.
- Red Sea Housing Services
- Skanska AB
- Vinci
- Wernick Group (Holdings) Ltd.
- Westchester Modular Homes Inc.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
