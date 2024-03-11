Global Modular Construction Strategic Industry Report 2024

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Modular Construction: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Modular Construction Market to Reach $144.8 Billion by 2030.

The global market for Modular Construction estimated at US$100.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$144.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Permanent, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$90 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Relocatable segment is estimated at 4.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $27 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR.

The Modular Construction market in the U.S. is estimated at US$27 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$31.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.4% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 292 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $100.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $144.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.7% Regions Covered Global

Algeco Scotsman, Inc.

Alta-Fab Structures Ltd.

Art's Way Manufacturing Co., Inc.

ATCO Ltd.

Bouygues Construction

CIMC Modular Building Systems Holdings Co. Ltd.

Clayton Building Solutions

DuBox

Fleetwood Australia

Guerdon Enterprises LLC

Hickory Group

Horizon North Logistics Inc.

J.D. Irving

KEF Kattera

KLEUSBERG GmbH & Co. KG

KOMA Modular s.r.o.

Kwikspace Modular Buildings

Laing O'rourke

Lendlease Corporation Limited

Modular Space Corporation

Nrb Inc.

Red Sea Housing Services

Skanska AB

Vinci

Wernick Group (Holdings) Ltd.

Westchester Modular Homes Inc.

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

