Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Strategic Report 2024: Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030 from $5.3 Billion in 2022, Driven by Resilient Outlook for 2024 for the Travel & Hospitality Industry

Global Commercial Laundry Machinery Market to Reach $9.3 Billion by 2030
The global market for Commercial Laundry Machinery estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$9.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Washers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 7.9% CAGR and reach US$4.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Commercial Dryers segment is estimated at 6.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
This report explores the evolving landscape of the laundry industry, highlighting its transformation into a billion-dollar market. It examines the parallel growth of laundry services and the market for laundry machines, providing forecasts for the global market's growth.
The competitive dynamics are analyzed, including the percentage market share of key competitors and their market presence worldwide. The report delves into commercial laundry machinery, outlining its definition, overview, and benefits. Influencer insights, product trends, and recent market activities are also discussed, alongside innovations driving the industry forward.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 9.6% CAGR
The Commercial Laundry Machinery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 9.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.3% and 6.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.6% CAGR.
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Resilient Outlook for 2024 for the Travel & Hospitality Industry, Despite Challenges, Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Industry Sets the Tone for Growth of Commercial Laundry Machines: Global Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Market (In US$ Billion) For Years 2023, 2025, 2027 2029 and 2031
- Changing Hotel Housekeeping Practices to Benefit Demand for Commercial Laundry Machines
- Smart Laundry Equipment Emerge Into the Spotlight
- Self-Service Laundry/ Laundromat/Coin-Operated Machines Grow in Popularity
- Shifting Consumer Behavior Towards Self Services Gives Coin Operated Laundry Machines a Fresh Lease of Life: Global Market for Self-Service Technologies (In US$ Billion) for Years 2023, 2025, 2027, 2029 and 2031
- Hospitality Sector is the Largest End-User of Laundry Machines
- Focus on Sustainability Pushes Eco-Friendly & Energy Efficient Laundry Machines & Laundry Chemicals into the Spotlight
- Carbon Footprint of the Laundry Industry Comes Under the Scanner
- Spurred On by Rising Healthcare Burden, Hospitals Emerge into One of the Fastest Growing End-Use Sectors
- Rise in Sales of Hospital Beds in Parallel to Bed Expansion in Hospitals Worldwide Brings Good News for Hospital Laundry Services & Machines: Global Market for Hospital Beds (In US$ Million) for Years 2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027
- AI Makes Its Mark in the Laundry Space. Here's How
- Multi-Housing Laundries Rise in Prominence
- The Laundry Automation Trend Gathers Momentum
- Water Recycling & Water Efficiency for Commercial Laundries Becomes a Major Part of CSR Programs
- Technology Innovations Remain Crucial for Sustained Growth
- Preventive Maintenance of Laundry Machines Becomes a Mainstream Practice
