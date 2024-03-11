Microchip Electrophoresis Market Report 2024: Global Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030 Featuring Thermo Fisher Scientific, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Merck, Agilent Technologies, & Danaher

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microchip Electrophoresis Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global microchip electrophoresis market is expected to reach an estimated $4.7 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 5.8% from 2024 to 2030.



The future of the global microchip electrophoresis market looks promising with opportunities in the railway, battery storage, EV charger, and power generation markets. The major drivers for this market are growing use of this technology in molecular diagnostics and rising requirement for dna analysis.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies microchip electrophoresis companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base.

Microchip Electrophoresis Market Insights

Fixed DC switchgear is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Railway is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

North America is expected to witness highest growth over the forecast period.

Features of the Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market

Market Size Estimates: Microchip electrophoresis market size estimation in terms of value ($B).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018 to 2023) and forecast (2024 to 2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Microchip electrophoresis market size by deployment type, voltage type, application, and region in terms of value ($B).

Regional Analysis: Microchip electrophoresis market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different deployment types, voltage types, applications, and regions for the microchip electrophoresis market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of the microchip electrophoresis market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market : Market Dynamics

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classifications

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2018 to 2030

3.1. Macroeconomic Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.2. Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market Trends (2018-2023) and Forecast (2024-2030)

3.3: Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Deployment Type

3.3.1: Fixed DC Switchgear

3.3.2: Plug in DC Switchgear

3.3.3: Pullable DC Switchgear

3.4: Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Voltage Type

3.4.1: Up to 750 V

3.4.2: 750V to 1800V

3.4.3: 1800V to 3000V

3.4.4: 3000V to 10kV

3.5: Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Application

3.5.1: Railways

3.5.2: Battery Storage

3.5.3: EV Charger

3.5.4: Power Generation



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region from 2018 to 2030

4.1: Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Region

4.2: North American Microchip Electrophoresis Market

4.2.2: North American Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Application: Railways, Battery Storage, EV Charger, and Power Generation

4.3: European Microchip Electrophoresis Market

4.3.1: European Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Deployment Type: Fixed DC Switchgear, Plug in DC Switchgear, and Pullable DC Switchgear

4.3.2: European Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Application: Railways, Battery Storage, EV Charger, and Power Generation

4.4: APAC Microchip Electrophoresis Market

4.4.1: APAC Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Deployment Type: Fixed DC Switchgear, Plug in DC Switchgear, and Pullable DC Switchgear

4.4.2: APAC Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Application: Railways, Battery Storage, EV Charger, and Power Generation

4.5: ROW Microchip Electrophoresis Market

4.5.1: ROW Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Deployment Type: Fixed DC Switchgear, Plug in DC Switchgear, and Pullable DC Switchgear

4.5.2: ROW Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Application: Railways, Battery Storage, EV Charger, and Power Generation



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Operational Integration

5.3: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for the Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Deployment Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for the Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Voltage Type

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for the Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Application

6.1.4: Growth Opportunities for the Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in the Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of the Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions, and Joint Ventures in the Global Microchip Electrophoresis Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.2: Bio-Rad Laboratories

7.3: Merck Group

7.4: Agilent Technologies

7.5: Danaher



