Verano Announces Upcoming Conference Participation

CHICAGO, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF) (“Verano” or the “Company”), a leading multi-state cannabis company, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will participate in the following conferences:



36th Annual Roth Conference

Aaron Miles, Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a panel titled: Unlocking Capital & Growth on U.S. Federal Cannabis Reform.

DATE: March 19, 2024

LOCATION: Laguna Niguel, CA

TIME: 10:00 a.m. PT

Aaron Miles, Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a fireside chat.

DATE: March 19, 2024

LOCATION: Laguna Niguel, CA

TIME: 11:30 a.m. PT

Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference

Aaron Miles, Chief Investment Officer, will participate in a panel titled: Economic Indicators: Reading The Cannabis Market's Pulse.

DATE: April 16, 2024

LOCATION: Hollywood, FL

TIME: 9:30 a.m. ET

Darren Weiss, President, will participate in a panel titled: How Cannabis Affects the World Economy: Insights from Top Companies in the US and Globally.

DATE: April 16, 2024

LOCATION: Hollywood, FL

TIME: 3:25 p.m. ET

About Verano

Verano Holdings Corp. (Cboe CA: VRNO) (OTCQX: VRNOF), one of the U.S. cannabis industry’s leading companies based on historical revenue, geographic scope and brand performance, is a vertically integrated, multi-state operator embracing a mission of saying Yes to plant progress and the bold exploration of cannabis. Verano offers a superior cannabis shopping experience in medical and adult use markets under the Zen Leaf™ and MÜV™ dispensary banners and produces a comprehensive suite of high-quality, regulated cannabis products sold under its diverse portfolio of trusted consumer brands including Verano™, MÜV™, Savvy™, BITS™, Encore™, and Avexia™. Verano’s active operations span 13 U.S. states, comprised of 14 production facilities with over 1,000,000 square feet of cultivation capacity. Learn more at www.verano.com.

Contacts:

Media

Verano

Steve Mazeika

Vice President, Communications

Steve.Mazeika@verano.com

312-348-4430

Investors

Verano

Julianna Paterra, CFA

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@verano.com

