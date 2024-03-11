Global Recombinant Vaccine Market Size To Exceed USD 24.9 Billion By 2032 | CAGR of 11.75%

New York, United States, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Recombinant Vaccine Market Size is to Grow from USD 8.2 Billion in 2022 to USD 24.9 Billion by 2032, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 11.75% during the projected period.





Recombinant vaccine is produced by recombinant DNA technology that involves insertion of desired antigen containing gene such as bacterial such as bacterial surface protein into a viral vector. It potentiates host antigen-specific immune response when administered inside the body as like natural infection. Hepatitis B and HPV are the renowned examples of recombinant vaccine. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, development of technical advanced devices and rising number of regulatory approvals escalating the global market of recombinant vaccine. In addition, government are taking initiatives for recombinant vaccine in North America, Europe, Latin America and Asia-Pacific regions. The high cost value, adverse effects and strict regulatory policies of recombinant vaccine are affecting the market. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases are increasing the vaccination rates. The rising R&D activities and technology advancement augmenting the growth opportunities of recombinant vaccine market. The advancement in the cell culture medium and improvement in the bioreactor design results into development and production of new and more effective vaccine for human and animal health. Refrigeration of vaccines accounts for approximately 80% of the vaccination price because it is a costly process; therefore, rising vaccination costs limit market growth. Furthermore, adverse effects of vaccines and strict regulatory policies impede the market.

Global Recombinant Vaccine Market Size, Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Subunit Recombinant Vaccine, Attenuated Recombinant Vaccines, Vector Recombinant Vaccines), By Disease (Pneumococcal, Cancer, Hepatitis B, Influenza, DPT and Others), By End-user (Pediatrics, Adults) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2023 – 2033.

The subunit recombinant vaccines segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on type, the global recombinant vaccine market is segmented into subunit recombinant vaccine, attenuated recombinant vaccines and vector recombinant vaccines. Among these, the subunit recombinant vaccine segment is dominating the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. Recombinant subunit vaccine doesn’t contain live component of pathogenic virus, shielding risk of disease. Therefore, it is safer and more stable than other types of vaccine.

The hepatitis B segment is witnessing significant CAGR growth through the forecast period.

Based on the diseases, the global recombinant vaccine market is segmented into pneumococcal, cancer, hepatitis B, influenza, DPT and others. Among these, the hepatitis B segment is witnessing significant growth through the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of hepatitis B in developing and underdeveloped countries accelerating the demand for hepatitis B vaccines.

The adult segment accounted for the largest revenue share through the forecast period.

Based on the end-user insights, the global recombinant vaccine market is segmented into pediatrics and adults. Among these, the adults segment dominates the market with the largest revenue share through the forecast period. The upsurge in the number of adult patients suffering from chronic diseases escalates the market growth of recombinant.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period.

North America dominates the market with the largest market share over the forecast period. North America has a high prevalence rate of chronic diseases, there is an increase in the number of market players that surge to enhance the vaccination rates in the region. In U.S., there is a high prevalence rate of various infectious diseases such as Abola, Zika and influenza that provide a great opportunity for increasing R&D activities of recombinant vaccines.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow the fastest during the forecast period. Since Asia-Pacific has highly populated countries like India and China, there is high prevalence rate of infectious diseases, thus increasing number of product launch and other trends adopted by the market players.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market. Major vendors in the global recombinant vaccine market are AstraZeneca Plc., Dynavax Technologies Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novovax, Inc., Sanofi S.A., Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Abiomed, Emergent Bio Solutions, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline, Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi Pasteur SA, Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd., Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation, Daiichi Sankyo, Pifzer, Inc., and Other Key Players.

Recent Developments

In April 2022, Candila Pharma launched the three-dose rabies vaccine “ThRabis”. It is a novel recombinant nano-particle based rabies G protein vaccine developed via virus-like particle technology. The price of vaccine is RS 715 per dose. It is less painful as it is administered via intramuscular injection.

Market Segment

This study forecasts revenue at global, regional, and country levels from 2020 to 2032. Spherical Insights has segmented the global ground transportation market based on the below-mentioned segments:

Global Recombinant Vaccine Market, Type Analysis

Subunit Recombinant Vaccine

Attenuated Recombinant Vaccines

Vector Recombinant Vaccines

Global Recombinant Vaccine Market, Disease Analysis

Pneumococcal

Cancer

Hepatitis B

Influenza

DPT

Others

Global Recombinant Vaccine Market, End-user Analysis

Pediatrics

Adults

Global Recombinant Vaccine Market, Regional Analysis

North America US Canada Mexico

Europe Germany Uk France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Qatar South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



