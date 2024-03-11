Folding Cartons Market Size Worth USD 105 billion, at a CAGR of 4.7% by 2031- Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global folding cartons market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2021 to 2031 . Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for folding cartons is estimated to reach US$ 105 billion by the end of 2031. Heightened awareness regarding food safety and hygiene prompts manufacturers to opt for folding cartons that comply with stringent regulatory standards, ensuring product integrity and consumer trust.

In a crowded marketplace, brands leverage unique packaging designs and materials to stand out, driving the adoption of innovative folding carton solutions that convey brand values and enhance product recognition. Streamlining supply chain processes and reducing transportation costs play a pivotal role in the selection of folding cartons. Manufacturers increasingly seek lightweight and space-efficient packaging options to optimize logistics and distribution channels.

Request to Sample PDF of this Strategic Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9596

Some prominent players are as follows:

Smurfit Kappa Group

DS Smith Plc

International Paper Company

Amcor Limited

WestRock Company

Huhtamaki Oyj

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp

Sonoco Products Company

Georgia-Pacific LLC

Rengo Co. Ltd.

Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG

Stora Enso Oyj

AR Packaging Group AB

Oji Holdings Corporation

Pratt Industries Inc.

U.S. Corrugated Inc.

Great Little Box Company Ltd.

Metsa Board Corporation

Graphic Packaging Holding Company

Schur Pack Germany GmbH

Multi Packaging Solutions Inc.

Evolving regulations related to labeling, product information, and environmental impact drive the demand for compliant folding carton solutions. Manufacturers prioritize materials and designs that align with evolving legal requirements and industry standards.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Paper remains the leading material type in the folding cartons market due to its versatility, eco-friendliness, and widespread usage across various industries.

due to its versatility, eco-friendliness, and widespread usage across various industries. Among folding carton structures, the straight tuck end segment leads the market , favored for its simplicity, versatility, and ease of assembly.

, favored for its simplicity, versatility, and ease of assembly. Customized orders lead the folding cartons market, reflecting the growing demand for tailored packaging solutions that meet diverse consumer needs.

Folding Cartons Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Increasing consumer awareness and regulations promoting eco-friendly packaging solutions propel the demand for recyclable and biodegradable folding cartons.

Growth in online shopping necessitates secure and visually appealing packaging options, driving the demand for folding cartons.

Brands seek unique packaging designs to enhance product visibility and customer engagement, fueling demand for customizable folding carton solutions.

Innovations in printing, finishing, and material technologies enable the production of high-quality, visually striking folding cartons meeting diverse market demands.

Rising disposable incomes and urbanization in developing regions amplify demand for packaged goods, fostering growth opportunities for the folding cartons market.

Global Folding Cartons Market: Regional Profile

North America stands as a mature market, driven by robust consumer demand for packaged goods and a strong emphasis on sustainability. Major players like WestRock and Graphic Packaging International dominate this region, offering innovative solutions that meet stringent regulatory requirements while catering to evolving consumer preferences for eco-friendly packaging.

stands as a mature market, driven by robust consumer demand for packaged goods and a strong emphasis on sustainability. Major players like WestRock and Graphic Packaging International dominate this region, offering innovative solutions that meet stringent regulatory requirements while catering to evolving consumer preferences for eco-friendly packaging. In Europe , the folding cartons market thrives on a culture of environmental consciousness and regulatory frameworks promoting recyclability and waste reduction. Companies like Mayr-Melnhof Karton and AR Packaging lead the charge, leveraging advanced technologies to deliver sustainable packaging solutions without compromising on quality or design.

, the folding cartons market thrives on a culture of environmental consciousness and regulatory frameworks promoting recyclability and waste reduction. Companies like Mayr-Melnhof Karton and AR Packaging lead the charge, leveraging advanced technologies to deliver sustainable packaging solutions without compromising on quality or design. The Asia Pacific region represents a burgeoning market fueled by rapid urbanization, expanding middle-class populations, and increasing disposable incomes. With rising consumer awareness and demand for packaged goods, players like Amcor plc and Shenzhen Senior Printing Co., Ltd., are capitalizing on this opportunity, offering cost-effective and innovative folding carton solutions tailored to local preferences and regulatory environments.

Folding Cartons Market: Competitive Landscape

The folding cartons market boasts a dynamic competitive landscape driven by evolving consumer preferences and sustainability demands. Key players like WestRock Company, Graphic Packaging International, and Amcor plc dominate the market with their diverse product portfolios and global reach. These industry giants continuously innovate to offer eco-friendly solutions while maintaining high-quality standards.

Regional players such as Mayr-Melnhof Karton and AR Packaging contribute significantly, leveraging their local expertise and customer relationships. The market also sees emerging players introducing disruptive technologies and business models, intensifying competition further. This competitive landscape fosters innovation, collaboration, and a relentless pursuit of excellence in the folding cartons sector.

Product Portfolio

Smurfit Kappa Group offers innovative packaging solutions tailored to meet diverse industry needs. With a focus on sustainability and cutting-edge design, Smurfit Kappa delivers cardboard and paper-based packaging solutions that protect products and enhance brand value worldwide.

offers innovative packaging solutions tailored to meet diverse industry needs. With a focus on sustainability and cutting-edge design, Smurfit Kappa delivers cardboard and paper-based packaging solutions that protect products and enhance brand value worldwide. DS Smith Plc is a global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. Their comprehensive portfolio includes corrugated packaging, recycled paper, and plastics. DS Smith is committed to driving circular economy principles, offering innovative designs that minimize environmental impact while meeting client demands.

Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry! Download PDF Brochure: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=9596



Folding Cartons Market: Key Segments

By Material Type

Paper

Folding Boxboard

Solid Unbleached Board

Solid Bleached Board

White Line Chipboard

By Structure Type

Straight Tuck End

Reverse Tuck End

Tuck Top Auto-Bottom

Tuck Top Snap-Lock Bottom

Full Seal End Cartons

Double Glued Sidewall

Others

By Received Order Type

Customized Order

Standard Order

By End Use Industry

Food & Beverage

Frozen Food

Fresh Food

Bakery and Confectionary

Ready to Eat Meal

Baby Food

Pet Food

Other Food

Beverage

Cosmetic & Personal Care

Institutional

Healthcare

Household

Electrical & Electronic

Other Industry

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=9596<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Skincare Packaging Market - The global skincare packaging market is anticipated to reach US$ 21.1 Bn by 2027 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027

Packaging Printing Market - The industry was valued at US$ 293.2 Bn in 2021 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2022 to 2030 and reach US$ 441.1 Bn by 2030

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact: