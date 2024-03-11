Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market to Surpass Valuation of USD 1,902 Million by 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest study by Astute Analytica, the global small animal imaging (in-vivo) market is estimated to grow from US$ 1.053 million in 2023 to US$ 1.902 million by 2032, at a CAGR of 6.79% during the forecast period 2024–2032.

The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market is looking bright. Demand for preclinical research—especially in drug development and disease modeling—is skyrocketing, pushing its growth forward. These technologies are appealing to drug developers as they offer distinct advantages. For instance, optical imaging (bioluminescence and fluorescence), Micro-CT, Micro-MRI, Micro-PET, and Micro-SPECT allow users to track cells and molecules, visualize metabolic processes using radiolabeled tracers, deliver high-resolution 3D imaging of internal structures, and offer outstanding soft-tissue contrast.

However, the growth doesn’t stop there. Rapid emergence of new technique and technological advancements are adding more fuel to the market growth. As imaging systems become increasingly sensitive and provide higher-resolution images of biological changes over time, researchers can track subtle details on a molecular level. Multimodal imaging—PET/CT or MRI/Optical Imaging hybrid systems—is also gaining popularity in the market. Imaging is crucial for chronic disease treatment and drug development in preclinical research—and it’s always improving with new developments that further our knowledge of diseases and revolutionize the way we treat them. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic creating many challenges within the life sciences sector last year — including disruptions to clinical trials for therapies aiming to treat cancer — demand remained strong for preclinical small-animal imaging technology.

Small-animal imaging is an important tool in early-stage research across the sector as developers seek to understand how drugs work at a cellular level before moving into human testing.

Key Findings in the Global Small Animal Imaging (in-vivo) Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 1,902 million CAGR 6.79% Largest Region (2023) North America (43.5%) By Modality Optical Imaging Systems (25.4%) By End Users Biotech Companies (46.0%) By Application Bio-Distribution and Determining Drug/Target Engagement (33.9%) Top Trends Focus on longitudinal studies, tracking disease progression and treatment responses over time within the same animal.

Expanding applications in new research areas such as regenerative medicine and gene therapy.

Miniaturization of imaging systems for increased portability and accessibility trending small animal imaging (in-vivo) market. Top Drivers Demand for precision medicine, requiring tools to visualize drug targets and biological processes at the molecular level.

Rise of immunotherapy research, where imaging plays a crucial role in understanding immune cell dynamics.

Growing emphasis on reducing animal numbers in research, driving the adoption of non-invasive imaging. Top Challenges Complexity of image data analysis, requiring specialized software and expertise for quantitative interpretation.

Need for better imaging probes and contrast agents to visualize specific biological targets.

Translation of findings from animal models to human applications, highlighting potential species-specific differences.

Optical Imaging Systems: Powerhouses within the Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market

Within the in-vivo small animal imaging market, optical imaging systems are gaining a significant momentum. Their bioluminescence (BLI) and fluorescence (FLI) properties own a 25.4% revenue stake of the global market, contributing over US$267.46 million in 2023 alone. The reason for this is simple, they’re cost-effective, non-invasive, sensitive, and extremely flexible across various research applications. These factors make it easy for researchers to see the things they want without harming the animals. Companies like PerkinElmer, Bruker and LI-COR Biosciences provide some of these systems, but there are numerous other competitors in this crowded field.

Take drug development for example — because optical-imaging based technology allows for real-time observations of new drug candidates within living organisms, researchers can easily test new drugs quicker with more accurate data. Thus, ultimately leading to better results from pharmaceutical companies in the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market. By using fluorescent or bioluminescent reporters on subjects with cancer or other serious illnesses, scientists can observe how said illnesses grow in something that's not human. They then use this information when developing new therapies that can help cure it. Eventually pairing optical imaging with PET and MRI scans will give us an extremely thorough understanding of how these systems work and react together. This will be essential in furthering our knowledge on disease dynamics so we can develop personalized medicine that caters toward each specific patient’s needs.

Novel Probes and Contrast Agents

Targeted Imaging Probes: Development of probes that specifically bind to cellular receptors, disease biomarkers, or genetic targets, allowing for precise visualization of disease processes and drug interactions.

Development of probes that specifically bind to cellular receptors, disease biomarkers, or genetic targets, allowing for precise visualization of disease processes and drug interactions. Reporter Gene Technology: Genetically engineered cells and animal models expressing reporter proteins that produce light (bioluminescence) or specific MRI signals for non-invasive tracking of cell movement and gene expression.

Genetically engineered cells and animal models expressing reporter proteins that produce light (bioluminescence) or specific MRI signals for non-invasive tracking of cell movement and gene expression. Activatable Probes: These sophisticated probes become detectable only when interacting with their intended target, offering refined insights with exceptional specificity in the small animal imaging (in-vivo) market.

Areas of Emerging Impact

Immunotherapy: Imaging immune cell trafficking, tumor-immune interactions, and responses to immunotherapies, aiding the development of more effective cancer treatments.

Imaging immune cell trafficking, tumor-immune interactions, and responses to immunotherapies, aiding the development of more effective cancer treatments. Regenerative Medicine: Tracking stem cell migration, differentiation, and tissue regeneration processes, informing the development of novel therapies.

Tracking stem cell migration, differentiation, and tissue regeneration processes, informing the development of novel therapies. Longitudinal Studies: The non-invasive nature of imaging enables researchers to track the same animal over time, improving research accuracy and helping reduce the number of animals required in preclinical research.

Skyrocketing Demand for Understanding Distribution and Drug/Target Engagement, Controls 33.9% Market Share

The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market is witnessing a surge in demand for small animal imaging (in-vivo), specifically in bio-distribution and drug/target engagement. This growth comes from chronic diseases needing an efficient way to treat them, and the serious investments in pharmaceutical and biotechnology research. Small animal imaging offers unique, non-invasive insights about an organism’s journey with a drug and if it’s even helping its designated target. These capabilities are vital for optimizing drug development, finding potential areas of drug accumulation or elimination, and reducing late-stage failures because of inadequate efficacy.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are main end-users that integrate imaging throughout their pipelines. Imaging is crucial for academic research institutions so they can understand different disease mechanisms, evaluate new drugs and study how it interacts with living models. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) supply specialized imaging services for all types of clients. Notable applications include cancer research (tracking tumor growth, metastasis, therapy responses), neuroscience (mapping drug travel in brain/nervous system), toxicity studies, immunology (monitoring immune cell behaviors).

The small animal imaging (in-vivo) market is rapidly advancing since researchers are always looking for better ways to visualize biological processes. Multimodal imaging provides multiple views that help thoroughly understand what we’re seeing on the screen. Researchers also strive to see things at a microscopic level by increasing resolution capabilities and 3D tomographic imaging puts life into context by providing additional anatomical insight. This evolution in small animal imaging promises faster timelines for drug development which can lead to targeted/personalized therapies being discovered sooner than later; potentially lowering costs associated with drug discovery as well when preclinical decision-making relies on non-invasive data collected from living organisms.

North America is Undisputed Leader in Global Small Animal Imaging (in-vivo) Market

North America dominated the global small animal imaging (in-vivo) market, holding a substantial market share of more than 43.5% in 2023. Wherein, the US is leading contributor to the regional dominance. The country has some of the best research institutions in the world, thanks to generous government and private funding in life sciences research. This leads to a lot of innovation and demand for advanced preclinical imaging tech. Another factor that drives this trend is high healthcare spending; well-funded research institutions have a taste for sophisticated imaging systems. The US also has a huge biotech industry, where small animal imaging is key to speeding up drug development pipelines. Regulators like the FDA require companies to use advanced tools like imaging to make sure new treatments are safe and effective before human trials begin.

End-users within North America small animal imaging (in-vivo) market are also major players in driving up demand for these technologies. Pharma and biotech companies are naturally huge users and heavily rely on them when it comes to research hubs all over the region. Additionally, there are over 4000 universities and colleges in the US alone that collectively use them to fuel fundamental research and drug discovery. Contract Research Organizations (CROs) broaden the reach of these technologies by offering specialized imaging services to clients from all sorts of places.

The demand for small animal imaging is further boosted by North America's large volume of clinical trials and drug approvals — which we all know they have plenty of (over 47,000 active trials as of 2023). Preclinical stages need these types of systems to ensure drug safety prior to human testing. Also worth noting is that FDA approvals for novel drugs seem to be pouring out like waterfalls (50 approved in 2022). The fact that they keep getting approved just means there’s no doubt about how effective these imaging tools are during preclinical research. With continued funding, personalized medicine advancements, and constant developments being made on advanced imaging systems, North America’s reign will likely continue within the global small animal imaging (in-vivo) market.

Global Small Animal Imaging (In-Vivo) Market Key Players

Bruker Corporation

Siemens A.G

Agilent Technologies

Fujifilm Corporation

Hologic, Inc.

Mediso Ltd.

TriFoil Imaging

PerkinElmer

MILabs B.V.

MR Solutions

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Others major players

Key Segmentation:

By Modality

CT Imaging

MRI System

Nuclear Imaging System

Optical Imaging System

Ultrasound Imaging

Photoacoustic Imaging

Magnetic Particle Imaging (MPI)

By Application

Monitoring treatment response

Bio-distribution, determining drug/target engagement

Cancer cell detection

Biomarkers

Epigenetics

Other

By End Use

Biotech Companies

Pharmaceutical companies

Research institutes

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

