Autonomous Delivery Robots Market revenue to hit USD 10 Billion by 2036, says Research Nester

New York , March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global autonomous delivery robots market size is poised to grow at a CAGR of over 35% from 2023 to 2035. The market is anticipated to garner a revenue of USD 10 billion by the end of 2035, up from a revenue of USD 2 billion in the year 2022. The growth of the market is credited to the rising number of automated delivery systems worldwide with the rise in online deliveries for food, goods, and services. As of 2023 reports, each American makes over 50 online delivery orders of food per year which costs about USD 1800.

Furthermore, the rising percentage of online users is propelling market growth owing to the internet penetration worldwide. The gaining traction of e-commerce purchases is propagating the market growth. It was predicted that the sales of e-commerce may rise to more than USD 2.8 trillion from 2021 to 2027 worldwide.





Integration of Robotic Automation in the Delivery Process with Incorporation of IoT and AI is Proliferating the Growth of the Autonomous Delivery Robots Industry

The association of artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) in the delivery process to make it automated is aggregating the growth of the market. Besides, the market growth is attributed to the demand for optimization of businesses to attain seamless workflow and high consumer support. The automation of the delivery process in Amazon with the integration of IoT helped the company to increase the storage of inventory by over 47% and retrieve at a faster rate which reduces the cost by 38%.

Autonomous Delivery Robots Industry: Regional Overview

Soaring Number of Start-Ups and Manufacturers in Robotic Delivery Systems is Escalating the Market Growth in the North American Region

The autonomous delivery robots market in North America region is outlined to register a strong foothold in the coming years with a market share of 35%. The market growth is accredited to the existence of numerous key players, and startups that are trying to design new robotic delivery systems. Also, the application of robots in hospitality facilities to provide customer support is increasing the market size in the region. The autonomous delivery robots company, Starship Technologies recently declared the funding for the improvements which is worth USD 90 million provided by two of its previous investors.

Growing Percentage of E-Commerce Buyers and Internet Users is Fueling the Market Expansion in Asia Pacific Region

The market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to attain a market share of 24% in the year 20236 as a result of the soaring ratio of e-commerce consumers in the region. A higher rate of internet users and online buyers in the region is extending the demand for the market. As of 2022, there were nearly 30 billion IoT devices globally as per the statistical reports.

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Segmentation by Type

Semi-Autonomous Robots

Fully Autonomous Robots

The fully autonomous robots segment of the market is projected to secure a market revenue share of 60% in the coming years. The need for reduced workload on humans and complete automation of logistics and delivery processes is expanding the market segment trends. In addition, fully autonomous robots are equipped with sensors, cameras, and GPS trackers to supply the item in the right place with safety and security. Serve has raised USD 55 million in funds for the deployment of over 1900 sidewalk robots with Uber Eats and to expand the markets as of 2023 data.

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Segmentation by End-User

Healthcare

Hospitality

Retail & Logistics

The segment of retail and logistics from the market is envisaged to garner a stronghold of market share in the coming years with the growing number of e-commerce platforms across the globe. The size of the segment is estimated to rise owing to the surge in autonomous delivery robots to enhance the delivery speed of the goods. The Flytrex revealed the rise of customers between 2021-2022 with a seven times higher rate owing to the changes in the regulatory approval of logistic robots in the USA.

Autonomous Delivery Robots Market Segmentation by Load Carrying Capacity

Less than 10 Kg

10Kg-50 Kg

More than 50 Kg

A few of the well-known market leaders in the global autonomous delivery robots market that are profiled by Research Nester are Marble Robot Inc., Aethon Inc., Aitonomi AG, Boston Dynamics Inc., JD.com, Inc., Kiwi Campus SAS, Nuro Inc., Piaggio & C. Spa, Postmates Inc., Caterpillar Inc., and others.

Recent Development in the Market

Aethon Inc. declared the launching of robots into the hospitality industry. The company is expecting to double the revenue with this new addition.

declared the launching of robots into the hospitality industry. The company is expecting to double the revenue with this new addition. Caterpillar Inc. signed an agreement to own Marble which is a startup of delivery robots. The ownership is anticipated to obtain solutions to the transformations in the needs of robots in industries such as construction, industries, quarry, and waste management.

