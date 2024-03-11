Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. Launches Accessibility Features for the Visually Impaired

BLUE BELL, Pa., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. (“REGO”), the leading white-label family digital wallet platform provider for financial institutions (“REGO”) (OTCQB: RPMT), today announces its release of multiple accessibility features for the visually impaired. This announcement will allow financial institutions to launch a youth banking product so that families who have children with vision disabilities can spend, save, donate and invest while gaining critical financial literacy skills.



Some of the features include the ability for the user to increase the contrast between the foreground text and the background and change the font size of the screen text for improved readability. REGO consulted the guidelines provided by the American Disabilities Act for Web Accessibility when designing these features.

“With this latest release, financial institutions who use REGO can be more inclusive in their offering of youth banking products,” said Peter S. Pelullo, CEO at REGO. “We believe that if more children learn critical spending and savings skills early, they will be able to make smarter financial decisions as they reach adulthood.”

Over 5 million children under the age of 18 have some sort of eye or vision condition, according to the Center for Disease Control (CDC). Over 200,000 children are “visually impaired, defined as having trouble seeing even when wearing glasses or contact lenses.” REGO’s latest release aims to provide such children with visual aids to use the mobile app effectively.

About REGO

Rego Payment Architectures, Inc. ("REGO") is a family digital wallet platform that empowers financial institutions to let their customer's children spend, save, donate and invest in a safe, parent-controlled environment. Founded in 2008, REGO is the only family digital wallet platform to be certified COPPA (Children's Online Privacy Protection Act) and third-party GDPR (General Data Privacy Regulation) compliant. REGO has also been awarded multiple patents related to the safety of parent and child data, including age verification of users. Built from the ground-up to protect the privacy of children's data, REGO offers financial literacy tools for parents to teach their kids to be smarter shoppers, savers, givers and investors. Financial institutions of all sizes can offer a family digital wallet product through REGO as a white-labeled stand-alone application or fully integrated into their existing app.

