Cory Gitt Joins BridgeCore Capital as Managing Director, Loan Originations

-Focus Will be on BridgeCore’s Recently Launched Middle-Market Loan Program-

BEVERLY HILLS, CA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire –BridgeCore Capital, Inc. today announced that Cory Gitt has joined the firm as Managing Director, Loan Originations.

In this role, Gitt will be responsible for overseeing loan originations for BridgeCore’s recently launched, nationwide program for middle-market loans ranging from $5 million to $30+ million on stabilized and near-stabilized multi-family, industrial, life science and grocery-anchored retail properties. The program expands BridgeCore’s role as an alternative lender to traditional LifeCo financing.

Based in Los Angeles, Gitt has more than 15 years of relevant origination and underwriting experience in all property types and has worked in both the commercial bank and life insurance sectors. He reports directly to BridgeCore’s Founder and Principal, Elliot Shirwo.

During Gitt’s career, he has successfully financed more than $7 billion of core, core-plus, value-add and opportunistic strategies on properties throughout the country. Gitt was most recently on Guggenheim Partners’ CRE lending team. He began his real estate career at Wells Fargo before joining Woodridge Capital Partners.

“Cory has established himself as a respected professional in our industry, with the highest degree of integrity among his peers, and we are delighted that he is joining our team,” said Shirwo. “Beyond his superlative technical abilities, he shares BridgeCore’s coveted practice that relationships come first.”

Added Gitt, “I am excited to be a part of an experienced, professional team that is dedicated to not only getting the deal done but doing so with the highest quality of service and responsiveness. BridgeCore’s Middle-Market Loan Program represents an outstanding opportunity for me to leverage my knowledge and experience in the life insurance lending space to distinguish how BridgeCore’s program addresses investors’ needs in the current ’bridge-to-normal’ environment. Investors today are seeking greater flexibility in loan structure to allow them to refinance into permanent loans when rates decline or to sell when cap rates compress.”

About BridgeCore Capital

BridgeCore provides bridge loans on commercial and non-owner occupied residential real estate throughout the U.S. Borrowers can take advantage of BridgeCore’s Middle-Market Loan Program, an alternative to traditional LifeCo financing. This program provides flexible pre-pay, interest-only, non-recourse, fixed-rate financing with 2-to 5-year terms for loan sizes from $5 million to $30+ million.

For more information, visit www.bridgecorecapital.com.

Company Contact:

Elliot Shirwo, BridgeCore Capital

424-777-0063, elliot@bridgecorecapital.com

Media Contact:

Roger Pondel, PondelWilkinson Inc.

310-279-5965, rpondel@pondel.com

