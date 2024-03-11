ProMIS Neurosciences Strengthens Global Intellectual Property Portfolio

CAMBRIDGE, Massachusetts and TORONTO, Ontario, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProMIS Neurosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: PMN), a biotechnology company focused on the generation and development of therapeutics targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that the European Patent Office, Japanese Patent Office and IP Australia, the Australian patent office, have recently allowed composition of matter and method of use patent applications related to ProMIS Neurosciences’ lead product candidate, PMN310, for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease (AD) (EP 18 835 520.0; JP7448174; AU2022201737). PMN310 is the Company’s novel monoclonal antibody that is designed to be highly selective for toxic oligomers of amyloid-beta (Aβ), which are believed to be a major driver of AD.



The United States Patent and Trademark Office also recently granted US Patent 11,905,317 directed to immunogenic compositions of matter that are being developed for treating AD. Protection for the immunogenic compositions of matter has also been obtained in Japan, Korea, India and Australia. Further, patent applications were also recently allowed in the U.S. and Japan for two other Aβ targets.

“We are building a fortress of intellectual property protection around our novel approach to targeting toxic misfolded proteins to treat neurodegenerative diseases and these newly allowed patents validate that innovation in important geographies around the world,” stated Neil Warma, Chief Executive Officer of ProMIS Neurosciences. “Given the tremendous market opportunity for PMN310 to potentially transform the treatment landscape for Alzheimer’s disease, we are particularly pleased to add these new layers of protection for our novel monoclonal antibody therapeutic for the treatment of this debilitating neurodegenerative disease that impacts millions of patients worldwide.”

The newly allowed patents add to the six patents granted in 2023, four of which relate to PMN310 and bring the total of issued or allowed patents pertaining to the PMN310 portfolio to 10. The recently allowed and granted patents are either co-owned or exclusively licensed from The University of British Columbia (UBC) as part of a patent portfolio comprising over 25 issued or allowed patents and includes numerous other patent applications.

About ProMIS Neurosciences Inc.

ProMIS Neurosciences Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on generating and developing antibody therapeutics selectively targeting toxic misfolded proteins in neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s disease (AD), amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and multiple system atrophy (MSA). The Company’s proprietary target discovery engine applies a thermodynamic, computational discovery platform - ProMIS™ and Collective Coordinates - to predict novel targets known as Disease Specific Epitopes on the molecular surface of misfolded proteins. Using this unique approach, the Company is developing novel antibody therapeutics for AD, ALS and MSA. ProMIS has offices in Toronto, Ontario and Cambridge, Massachusetts.

