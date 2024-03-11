Plymouth Industrial REIT Development Projects in Jacksonville Earn Green Globes® Certification for Core & Shell Construction

BOSTON, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) announced that two additional projects in the Company’s development program have achieved Green Globes® certification for Core & Shell Construction for sustainability efforts during the design and delivery process. A total of six projects in the first phase of the Company’s development program have achieved a minimum of a Two Green Globes certification, demonstrating Plymouth’s commitment to current and future building operations best practices, occupant health and wellness, and reducing carbon emissions.



Jeff Witherell, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder of Plymouth, noted, “After joining GBI in 2022, we have worked closely with them on the certification of our development program. All six of our development projects delivered to date have achieved either a Two or Three Green Globes rating. Just as meaningful, our entire development program is now 93% leased. GBI’s certifications are an important part of our development program, and we have outlined our other environmental efforts in our ESG report.”

7263 Salisbury Road, a 40,572-square foot industrial building located in Jacksonville, Florida that was completed in the third quarter of 2023 and is 100% leased, received a Two Green Globes level of certification. 4903 Belfort Road, a 39,750-square-foot industrial building located in Jacksonville, Florida that was completed in the fourth quarter of 2023 and is 100% leased, received a Two Green Globes level of certification.

Administered by the Green Building Initiative (GBI), Green Globes is a nationally recognized green rating assessment and certification system that ensures projects meet clearly defined criteria in seven assessment areas: Project Management, Site, Energy, Water, Resources, Emissions, and Indoor Environment. In addition to evaluating documentation in each of these performance areas, the Green Globes certification process includes an onsite assessment with a third-party Assessor to verify implementation.

About Plymouth

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE: PLYM) is a full service, vertically integrated real estate investment company focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of single and multi-tenant industrial properties. Our mission is to provide tenants with cost effective space that is functional, flexible and safe.

About GBI

GBI is a nonprofit organization and American National Standards Institute (ANSI) Accredited Standards Developer dedicated to improving building performance and reducing climate impacts. Founded in 2004, the organization is the global provider of the Green Globes® and federal Guiding Principles Compliance building certification and assessment programs. To learn more about opportunities to become involved with GBI, contact info@thegbi.org or visit the GBI website at www.thegbi.org .