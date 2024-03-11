Apellis Appoints Leading Expert Dr. Philip Ferrone as Chief Medical Retina Advisor

WALTHAM, Mass., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: APLS) today announced that leading retina specialist Philip Ferrone, M.D., will join the company as Chief Medical Retina Advisor, effective March 18.



“Phil is globally renowned for his leadership in retina, including as a past president of the American Society of Retina Specialists (ASRS), so we are delighted to welcome him to the Apellis team,” said Caroline Baumal, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Apellis. “Phil has extensive expertise in retina research and patient care, which will be invaluable as we continue to bring SYFOVRE to patients with GA and advance our retina pipeline.”

“It is an honor to join Apellis in its mission to deliver life-changing treatments for patients living with serious diseases,” said Dr. Ferrone. “I was an early adopter of SYFOVRE and have realized first-hand how impactful this treatment is for GA patients. I look forward to working closely with Caroline and this tremendously talented team to advance care for patients with this devastating disease.”

Dr. Ferrone will continue to serve as the director of clinical research at Vitreoretinal Consultants in New York. He is a past president of the ASRS and has been on its board of directors for 18 years. He is also a past president of The Foundation of the ASRS, which aims to raise patient awareness and education about retina health.

Dr. Ferrone has served as principal investigator in over 60 clinical trials investigating new treatments for retinal diseases, authored over 75 peer-reviewed medical manuscripts, six book chapters, and has given over 160 scientific presentations at national and international ophthalmology medical meetings. Dr. Ferrone earned his undergraduate degree from Union College and his medical degree from Harvard Medical School. He completed a fellowship in vitreoretinal disease and surgery at Associated Retinal Consultants in Royal Oak, MI and was Chief Resident and on faculty at the Duke University Eye Center.

About SYFOVRE ® (pegcetacoplan injection)

SYFOVRE® (pegcetacoplan injection) is the first-ever approved therapy for geographic atrophy (GA). By targeting C3, SYFOVRE is designed to provide comprehensive control of the complement cascade, part of the body’s immune system. SYFOVRE is approved in the United States for the treatment of GA secondary to age-related macular degeneration.

U.S. Important Safety Information for SYFOVRE ® (pegcetacoplan injection)

CONTRAINDICATIONS

SYFOVRE is contraindicated in patients with ocular or periocular infections, and in patients with active intraocular inflammation



WARNINGS AND PRECAUTIONS

Endophthalmitis and Retinal Detachments Intravitreal injections, including those with SYFOVRE, may be associated with endophthalmitis and retinal detachments. Proper aseptic injection technique must always be used when administering SYFOVRE to minimize the risk of endophthalmitis. Patients should be instructed to report any symptoms suggestive of endophthalmitis or retinal detachment without delay and should be managed appropriately.

Retinal Vasculitis and/or Retinal Vascular Occlusion Retinal vasculitis and/or retinal vascular occlusion, typically in the presence of intraocular inflammation, have been reported with the use of SYFOVRE. Cases may occur with the first dose of SYFOVRE and may result in severe vision loss. Discontinue treatment with SYFOVRE in patients who develop these events. Patients should be instructed to report any change in vision without delay.

Neovascular AMD In clinical trials, use of SYFOVRE was associated with increased rates of neovascular (wet) AMD or choroidal neovascularization (12% when administered monthly, 7% when administered every other month and 3% in the control group) by Month 24. Patients receiving SYFOVRE should be monitored for signs of neovascular AMD. In case anti-Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor (anti-VEGF) is required, it should be given separately from SYFOVRE administration.

Intraocular Inflammation In clinical trials, use of SYFOVRE was associated with episodes of intraocular inflammation including: vitritis, vitreal cells, iridocyclitis, uveitis, anterior chamber cells, iritis, and anterior chamber flare. After inflammation resolves, patients may resume treatment with SYFOVRE.

Increased Intraocular Pressure Acute increase in IOP may occur within minutes of any intravitreal injection, including with SYFOVRE. Perfusion of the optic nerve head should be monitored following the injection and managed as needed.



ADVERSE REACTIONS

Most common adverse reactions (incidence ≥5%) are ocular discomfort, neovascular age-related macular degeneration, vitreous floaters, conjunctival hemorrhage.



Please see accompanying full Prescribing Information for more information.

About Apellis

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a global biopharmaceutical company that combines courageous science and compassion to develop life-changing therapies for some of the most challenging diseases patients face. We ushered in the first new class of complement medicine in 15 years and now have two approved medicines targeting C3. These include the first-ever therapy for geographic atrophy, a leading cause of blindness around the world. We believe we have only begun to unlock the potential of targeting C3 across serious retinal, rare, and neurological diseases. For more information, please visit http://apellis.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Apellis Forward-Looking Statement

Statements in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors and other factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of Apellis’ Annual Report on Form 10-K with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 27, 2024 and the risks described in other filings that Apellis may make with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Apellis specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



