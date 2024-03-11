Pluri™ Receives First-Ever Patent Approval for 3D Bioreactor Technology in Plant Cell Cultivation

HAIFA, Israel, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a strategic move that underscores its innovative edge in the agtech sector, Pluri Inc. (Nasdaq:PLUR) (TASE:PLUR) ("Pluri" or "the Company") today announced an important expansion to its intellectual property portfolio with a new patent approval, that is designed to reshape the agricultural technology landscape. The patent titled “A System for 3D Cultivation of Plant Cells and Methods of Use” represents a major breakthrough in Pluri's proprietary 3D bioreactor technology, enabling efficient cultivation of plant cells across various applications, from sustainable agriculture to critical healthcare solutions.



An immediate application for the patent is PluriAgtech’s sustainable cell-based coffee. The 3D cell expansion technology can produce high-quality coffee with 98% less water and 95% less growing area. Pluri’s patent and 3D cell expansion technology can also potentially address an emerging gap in agricultural healthcare, as approximately one-fifth of the 50,000 medical plants used today are on a list of threatened species.

The global cellular agriculture market was valued at $133 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow to $515 billion by 2030. This growth trajectory potentially positions Pluri's newly patented technology as a potentially transformative force within this important industry. Yaky Yanay, Pluri's Chief Executive Officer and President said: "This key patent not only solidifies our leadership in cell expansion technology but also aligns with our strategic vision to scale the production of cell-based products industrially, potentially opening a broad spectrum of market opportunities."

With over 140 active and granted patents, Pluri's robust IP portfolio is a testament to its pioneering role in the agtech industry. This patent, secured from the Israel Patent Office, further enhances Pluri's competitive positioning through innovative contributions to sustainable agriculture and beyond.

“We believe this patent positions Pluri as a leader in cell expansion technology for the agtech industry,” stated Mr. Yanay. “PluriAgtech’s patented technology can be used for a wide range of plant cell products like food and beverages, medicine, ingredients and more. We see many opportunities in the agtech space, where Pluri is on the forefront of providing sustainable solutions for humanity’s greatest challenges both through our own proprietary products and in conjunction with potential partners.”

About Pluri Inc.

Pluri is pushing the boundaries of science and engineering to create cell-based products for commercial use and is pioneering a biotech revolution that promotes global wellbeing and sustainability. The Company’s technology platform, a patented and validated state-of-the-art 3D cell expansion system, advances novel cell-based solutions for a range of initiatives— from medicine and climate change to food scarcity, animal cruelty and beyond. Pluri’s method is uniquely accurate, scalable, cost-effective, and consistent from batch to batch. Pluri currently operates in the field of regenerative medicine, food-tech and agtech and aims to establish partnerships that leverage the Company’s 3D cell-based technology to additional industries that require effective, mass cell production. Pluri also offers CDMO services. To learn more, visit us at http://www.pluri-biotech.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains express or implied forward-looking statements within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other U.S. Federal securities laws. For example, Pluri is using forward-looking statements when it discusses its belief that its patent represents a major breakthrough in Pluri's proprietary 3D bioreactor technology, the potential uses and benefits of its technologies and products, the growth projections for the global cellular agriculture market, that its newly patented technology is a potentially transformative force within its industry, its belief that cell expansion has the potential to become a major driver and future pillar of agtech, and the potential opportunities in the agtech space. These forward-looking statements and their implications are based on the current expectations of the management of Pluri only and are subject to a number of factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements about Pluri: changes in technology and market requirements; Pluri may encounter delays or obstacles in launching and/or successfully completing its clinical trials, if necessary; its products may not be approved by regulatory agencies, its technology may not be validated as it progresses further and its methods may not be accepted by the scientific community; it may be unable to retain or attract key employees whose knowledge is essential to the development of its products; unforeseen scientific difficulties may develop with its processes; its products may wind up being more expensive than it anticipates; results in the laboratory may not translate to equally good results in real clinical settings; its patents may not be sufficient; its products may harm recipients or consumers; changes in legislation with an adverse impact; inability to timely develop and introduce new technologies, products and applications; loss of market share and pressure on pricing resulting from competition, which could cause the actual results or performance of Pluri to differ materially from those contemplated in such forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by law, Pluri undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. For a more detailed description of the risks and uncertainties affecting Pluri reference is made to Pluri's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

