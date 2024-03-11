Genie Energy Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results

Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year Revenue

Full-year 2023 Adjusted EBITDA1 exceeded upper range of prior guidance

Cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities increased 55% year-over-year to $163.4 million with no debt outstanding

Newark, NJ , March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genie Energy, Ltd. (NYSE: GNE), a leading retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider, today announced results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. 

Michael Stein, chief executive officer of Genie Energy, commented:

"Genie finished a strong year with record fourth quarter and full-year revenue. After reducing our retail customer exposure in 2022, which led to incredible but unsustainable profitability, we returned to customer acquisition mode in 2023, growing both RCEs and meters by over 30%. Through our portfolio management moves we made in 2022 and the customer growth in 2023, we increased our baseline Adjusted EBITDA from the $25 to $30 million level we generated just a few years ago to the $40 to $50 million level.

“We also continued to make progress at our Genie Renewables, or GREW, division. During the quarter, our Sunlight Energy subsidiary acquired a 9.4MW portfolio of operating assets while we continued to advance our development portfolio. Our third-party energy and renewables services businesses also performed well led by Diversegy, which generated strong levels of growth in its customer book.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights
(Compared to 4Q22 unless otherwise noted. Unless otherwise noted, results of Genie Retail Energy International (GREI) are included in discontinued operations for all periods.)

 Revenue increased 28.9% to $104.9 million from $81.4 million;
 Gross profit decreased 3.1% to $33.6 million and gross margin decreased to 32.1% from 42.7%;
 Loss from operations of $34.2 million compared to income from operations of $15.5 million;
 The loss in 4Q23 reflects a one-time $45.1 million non-cash charge for a loss reserve at Genie’s newly established captive insurance operations;
 Adjusted EBITDA1 decreased 38.0% to $11.4 million from $18.5 million;
 The decrease reflects both the strong gross margin achieved at Genie Retail in 4Q22 and increased investment in customer acquisitions in 4Q23;
 Net loss attributable to Genie common stockholders and loss per diluted share (EPS) attributable to Genie common stockholders of $24.5 million and $(0.90) compared to net income of $16.2 million and diluted earnings per share of $0.59, respectively;
 Non-GAAP1 net income and non-GAAP EPS1 attributable to Genie common stockholders, which excluded the impact of the insurance loss reserve, of $10.0 million and $0.37 compared to $16.2 million and $0.59, respectively;
 Cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities increased to $163.4 million at December 31, 2023, from $105.1 million at December 31, 2022;
 Genie Energy paid a $0.075 per share quarterly dividend to Class A and Class B common stockholders on February 28, 2024, with a record date of February 20, 2024.


1Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP net income (loss) attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders, and Non-GAAP EPS for all periods presented are non-GAAP measures intended to provide useful information that supplements the core operating results in accordance with GAAP for Genie Energy or the relevant segment. Please refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures at the end of this release for an explanation of these non-GAAP metrics, as well as reconciliations to its most directly comparable GAAP measures.
  

Full Year 2023 Highlights
(versus 2022; excludes discontinued operations of GRE International for all periods)

 Revenue increased 35.9% to $428.7 million from $315.5 million;
 Gross profit decreased 5.5% to $146.2 million from $154.8 million; gross margin decreased to 34.1% from 49.1%;
 Income from operations decreased to $10.0 million from $77.8 million. The reduction reflects, in part, the $45.1 million non-cash charge for a reserve at Genie’s captive insurance operations;
 Adjusted EBITDA decreased to $58.2 million from $83.2 million;
 GRE generated income from operations and Adjusted EBITDA of $71.9 million and $73.3 million, compared to $92.6 million and $93.8 million, respectively;
 Net income attributable to Genie common stockholders and diluted EPS attributable to Genie common stockholders of $20.3 million and $0.74, respectively;
 Non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP EPS attributable to Genie common stockholders, which excluded the impact of the insurance loss reserve, of $53.7 million and $2.06, respectively;
 Redeemed and retired the remaining $8.4 million of outstanding preferred stock;
   

Select Financial Metrics*

(in $M except for EPS)** 4Q23  4Q22  Change  2023  2022  Change 
Total Revenue $104.9   $81.4   28.9 % $428.7  $315.5   35.9 %
Genie Retail Energy $98.4   $77.0   27.8 % $409.9  $304.0   34.8 %
Electricity $82.1   $55.6   47.6 % $350.8  $241.8   45.1 %
Natural Gas  $15.1   $21.4   (29.4)% $56.0  $62.1   (9.9)%
Genie Renewables  $6.5   $4.4   48.4 % $18.8  $11.6   62.8 %
Gross Margin   32.1 %  42.7%  (1,060)bps  34.1%  49.1%  (1,495)%
Genie Retail Energy  33.0 %  44.4%  (1,136)bps  35.0%  50.3%  (1,535)bps
Genie Renewables  17.2 %  1.2%  1,595 bps  15.1%  15.6%  (45)bps
(Loss) Income from Operations $(34.2)  $15.5   (320.8)% $10.0  $77.8   (87.1)%
Operating Margin   (32.6)%  19.0%  (5,161)bps  2.3%  24.6%  (2,231)bps
Net (Loss) Income from Continuing Operations $(24.1)  $12.3   na  $13.9  $56.5   (75.4)%
Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Genie Common Stockholders $(24.5)  $16.2   na  $20.3  $86.9   (76.7)%
Diluted (Loss) Earnings Per Share  $(0.90)  $0.59   na  $0.74  $3.26   (77.4)%
Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Common Stockholders $10.0   $16.2   (38.0)% $53.7  $85.9   (37.4)%
Non-GAAP Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.37   $0.59   (38.1)% $2.06  $3.26   (36.7)%
Adjusted EBITDA $11.4   $18.5   (38.0)% $58.2  $83.2   (30.0)%
Cash Flow from Continuing Operating Activities  $18.4   $21.3   (13.7)% $50.9  $66.0   (22.8)%


*Operations of Genie Retail International (GREI) were classified as a discontinued operations in 2022 and its results are excluded from current and historical results
**Numbers may not add due to rounding


Segment Highlights

Genie Retail Energy (GRE)

Select Performance Metrics

RCEs and Meters in 1000s* 4Q23  4Q22  Change 
Total RCEs  350   262   33.4 %
Electricity  272   181   50.0 %
Natural Gas  78   81   (3.8)%
Total Meters   361   275   31.3 %
Electricity  279   196   42.3 %
Natural Gas   82   79   3.9 %
Gross Adds  52   47   10.7 %
Churn**  5.4%  5.5%  (10)bps


*Numbers may not add due to rounding
**Excludes expirations of aggregation deals


GRE's fourth quarter and full-year revenue increased 27.8% to $98.4 million and 34.8% to $409.9 million, from $77.0 million and $304.0 million, respectively. Both increases were driven by growth in the customer base during the year. Fourth quarter income from operations decreased 26.8% to $15.0 million from $20.6 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 26.4% to $15.4 million from $20.9 million. Full-year income from operations decreased 22.3% to $71.9 million, and Adjusted EBITDA decreased 21.9% to $73.3 million, reflecting GRE's elevated gross margins in the year-ago quarter and the increased pace of customer acquisitions in 2023 compared to 2022.

Genie Renewables (GREW)

GREW increased fourth-quarter revenue by 48.4% year-over-year to $6.5 million, driven by growth at Diversegy and CityCom Solar. The same two businesses drove an increase in full-year 2023 revenue of 62.8% to $18.8 million.

Genie Solar continued to advance its project development pipeline during the fourth quarter. In addition to the movement of projects through its development pipeline, the Company acquired a portfolio of 12 operating assets totaling 9.4-MW. At December 31, 2023, Genie Solar's operating portfolio and development pipeline comprised:

Pipeline Total Operational Site Control Permitting Construction
MW 98 9 72 6 10
Project Count 14 1 10 1 2
           

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

As of December 31, 2023, Genie Energy reported cash and cash equivalents, short and long-term restricted cash, and marketable equity securities of $163.4 million, an increase from $105.1 million at December 31, 2022 and from $143.8 million at September 30, 2023.

Total assets as of December 31, 2023 were $330.6 million. Liabilities totaled $146.0 million, and working capital (current assets less current liabilities) totaled $131.6 million. Non-current liabilities were $47.8 million.

Cash provided by operating activities was $62.5 million in 2023 compared to $80.7 million in 2022.

Trended Financial Information:*

(in $M except for EPS, RCEs and Meters)** 1Q22  2Q22  3Q22  4Q22  1Q23  2Q23  3Q23   4Q23  2021  2022    2023 
Total Revenue $85.9  $67.0  $81.3   $81.4  $105.3  $93.5  $125.0  $104.9   $ 323.3  $ 315.5  $ 428.7 
Genie Retail Energy $83.9  $63.2  $79.9   $77.0  $101.4  $89.7  $120.3  $98.4   $ 311.8  $ 304.0  $ 409.9 
Electricity $59.4  $53.1  $73.8   $55.6  $74.5  $80.2  $114.0  $82.1   $ 273.0  $ 241.8  $ 350.8 
Natural Gas $24.5  $10.1  $6.2   $21.4  $26.9  $9.0  $5.0  $15.1   $ 38.8  $ 62.1  $ 56.0 
Others $0.0  $0.0  $0.0   $0.00  $0.0  $0.6  $1.3  $1.2   $ 0.0  $ 0.0  $ 3.1 
Genie Renewables $2.0  $3.8  $1.4   $4.4  $3.9  $3.7  $4.7  $6.5   $ 7.5  $ 11.6  $ 18.8 
Gross Margin  54.8%  44.6%  53.1 %  42.7%  31.6%  40.9%  32.9%  32.1 %   28.3%   49.1%   34.1%
Genie Retail Energy  55.5%  46.0%  54.1 %  44.4%  32.1%  41.8%  33.9%  33.0 %   29.1%   50.3%   35.0%
Genie Renewables  24.1%  22.1%  (6.3)%  12.4%  19.3%  19.6%  5.3%  17.2 %   37.1%   15.6%   15.1%
Income (Loss) from Operations $26.9  $11.8  $23.5   $15.5  $11.3  $15.0  $17.9  $(34.2)  $ 24.1  $ 77.7  $ 10.0 
Operating Margin  31.4%  17.7%  29.0 %  19.0%  10.7%  16.1%  14.3%  (32.6)%   7.5%   24.6%   2.3%
Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Genie Common Stockholders $17.5  $33.9  $18.3   $16.2  $14.3  $15.0  $14.5  $(24.5)  $ 27.5  $ 85.9  $ 19.2 
Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share $0.67  $1.30  $0.70   $0.59  $0.54  $0.57  $0.53  $(0.90)  $ 1.05  $ 3.26  $ 0.74 
Adjusted EBITDA $28.0  $12.2  $24.5   $18.5  $12.4  $15.8  $18.5  $11.4   $ 27.8  $ 83.2  $ 58.2 
Genie Retail Energy Performance Metrics                                            
RCEs  260   263   251    262   352   380   375   350     260    262    350 
Electricity  182   185   174    181   276   304   298   272     189    181    272 
Natural Gas  78   77   77    81   77   76   77   78     71    81    78 
Meters  286   280   271    275   349   381   385   361     285    276    361 
Electricity  209   203   193    196   271   302   304   279     210    197    279 
Natural Gas  77   77   77    79   78   80   81   82     75    79    82 
Gross Adds  44   34   33    47   129   75   60   52     177    159    316 
Churn***  4.5%  4.4%  4.7 %  5.5%  4.4%  4.3%  4.4%  5.4 %   4.5%   4.8%   4.9%


*GREI operations have been classified as a discontinued operation and its results excluded from current and historical results
**Numbers may not add due to rounding
***Excludes expirations of aggregation deals
  

2024 Commentary

Stein continued: “The Company's strong 2023 performance resulted from the measures we took in 2022 and 2023 to re-position the Company, and we expect that 2023's key trends will help us to deliver outstanding results in 2024. Our initial expectation is for Adjusted EBITDA to be within our new baseline range of $40 to $50 million, providing sufficient cash generation to continue building our cash reserves while investing judiciously in growth opportunities and continuing to pay a dividend.

"For GRE, we are likely to continue to grow our customer base and generate Adjusted EBITDA above historical norms. For GREW, we expect to initially fund the construction of our two current construction-stage solar projects with cash on hand, but eventually, we expect to take on project-level debt as our development-stage projects come closer to operational status. Additionally, we expect to benefit from the recent changes we implemented to upgrade our solar organization and improve overall efficiency and execution throughout the Company. We expect these organizational enhancements will also help improve our development pipeline moving forward. Finally, at Diversegy, we expect to see significant growth in recurring revenue.”

Earnings Announcement and Supplemental Information

At 8:30 AM Eastern this morning, Genie Energy’s management will host a conference call to discuss the Company's financial and operational results, business outlook, and strategy. The call will begin with management’s remarks, followed by Q&A with investors.

To participate in the conference call, dial 1-877-545-0523 (toll-free from the US) or 1-973-528-0016 (international) and provide the following participant access code: 259418.

Approximately three hours after the call, a call replay will be accessible by dialing 1-877-481-4010 (toll-free from the US) or 1-919-882-2331 (international) and providing the replay passcode: 49772. The replay will remain available through Monday, March 25, 2024. In addition, a recording of the call will be available for playback on the “Investors” section of the Genie Energy website.

About Genie Energy Ltd.

Genie Energy Ltd., (NYSE: GNE) is a retail energy and renewable energy solutions provider. The Genie Retail Energy division supplies electricity, including electricity from renewable resources, and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States. The Genie Renewables division is a vertically-integrated provider of commercial, community, and utility-scale solar energy solutions. For more information, visit Genie.com.

In this press release, all statements that are not purely about historical facts, including, but not limited to, those in which we use the words "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "intend," "estimate, "target" and similar expressions, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While these forward-looking statements represent our current judgment of what may happen in the future, actual results may differ materially from the results expressed or implied by these statements due to numerous important factors, including, but not limited to, those described in our most recent report on SEC Form 10-K (under the headings "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations"), which may be revised or supplemented in subsequent reports on SEC Forms 10-Q and 8-K. We are under no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update the forward-looking statements in this press release, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)

  December 31,
2023		  December 31,
2022		 
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $107,609  $98,571 
Restricted cash—short-term  10,442   6,007 
Marketable equity securities  396   490 
Trade accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,574 and $4,826 at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively  61,909   55,134 
Inventory   14,598   15,714 
Prepaid expenses  16,222   6,822 
Other current assets  5,475   6,207 
Current assets of discontinued operations  13,182   38,688 
Total current assets  229,833   227,633 
Restricted cash—long-term  44,945    
Property and equipment, net  15,192   891 
Goodwill  9,998   9,998 
Other intangibles, net  2,735   3,133 
Deferred income tax assets, net  5,200   5,799 
Other assets  15,247   13,856 
Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations  7,405   16,305 
Total assets $330,555  $277,615 
Liabilities and equity        
Current liabilities:        
Trade accounts payable  27,881   25,313 
Accrued expenses  49,389   35,659 
Income taxes payable  6,699   22,576 
Due to IDT Corporation, net  145   165 
Other current liabilities  9,280   4,549 
Current liabilities of discontinued operations  4,858   10,936 
Total current liabilities  98,252   99,198 
Noncurrent captive insurance liability  44,945    
Other liabilities  2,212   4,087 
Noncurrent liabilities of discontinued operations  638   686 
Total liabilities  146,047   103,971 
Commitments and contingencies      
Equity:        
Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders’ equity:        
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 10,000:        
Series 2012-A, designated shares - 8,750; at liquidation preference, consisting of 0 and 983 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022     8,359 
Class A common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 35,000; 1,574 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022  16   16 
Class B common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized shares - 200,000; 28,765 and 27,126 shares issued and 25,841 and 24,421 shares outstanding at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively  288   271 
Additional paid-in capital  156,101   146,546 
Treasury stock, at cost, consisting of 2,924 and 2,705 shares of Class B common stock at December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022  (22,661)  (19,010)
Accumulated other comprehensive income  3,299   1,926 
Retained earnings  60,196   49,010 
Total Genie Energy Ltd. stockholders’ equity  197,239   187,118 
Noncontrolling interests  (12,731)  (13,474)
Total equity  184,508   173,644 
Total liabilities and equity $330,555  $277,615 


GENIE ENERGY LTD.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(Unaudited)

  Year Ended December 31, 
  2023  2022 
  (in thousands, except per share data) 
Revenues:      
Electricity $350,779  $241,828 
Natural gas  55,988   62,144 
Other  21,941   11,567 
Total revenues  428,708   315,539 
Cost of revenues  282,502   160,757 
Gross profit  146,206   154,782 
Operating expenses:        
Selling, general and administrative  91,109   74,962 
Provision for captive insurance liability  45,088    
Impairment of assets     2,066 
Income from operations  10,009   77,754 
Interest income  5,076   835 
Interest expense  (99)  (129)
Gain (loss) on marketable equity securities and investments  478   (417)
Other income (loss), net  2,644   (520)
Income before income taxes  18,108   77,523 
Provision for income taxes  (4,239)  (21,037)
Net income from continuing operations  13,869   56,486 
Income from discontinued operations, net of taxes  6,409   30,445 
Net income  20,278   86,931 
Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests, net  (740)  874 
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd.  19,538   87,805 
Dividends on preferred stock  (333)  (1,939)
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $19,205  $85,866 
         
Amounts attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders        
Continuing operations $12,795  $59,956 
Discontinued operations  6,410   25,910 
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $19,205  $85,866 
         
Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders:        
Basic:        
Continuing operations $0.50  $2.34 
Discontinued operations  0.25   1.01 
Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $0.75  $3.35 
Diluted        
Continuing operations $0.49  $2.28 
Discontinued operations  0.25   0.98 
Earnings per share attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. common stockholders $0.74  $3.26 
         
Weighted-average number of shares used in calculation of earnings per share:        
Basic  25,553   25,629 
Diluted  26,062   26,366 
         
Dividends declared per common share $0.30  $0.30 
(i) Stock-based compensation included in selling, general and administrative expenses $2,783  $2,968 


GENIE ENERGY LTD. 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited) 

  Year Ended December 31, 
  2023  2022 
  (in thousands) 
Operating activities      
Net income $20,278  $86,931 
Net income from discontinued operations, net of tax  6,409   30,445 
Net income from continuing operations  13,869   56,486 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Provision for captive insurance liability  45,088    
Depreciation and amortization  463   385 
Deferred income taxes  599   (595)
Provision for doubtful accounts receivable  2,362   2,515 
Stock-based compensation  2,783   2,968 
Inventory valuation allowance  1,148    
Charitable donation of Class B common stock  1,006    
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable equity securities and investments and others  (23)  434 
Impairment of assets     2,066 
Change in assets and liabilities:        
Trade accounts receivable  (9,137)  (16,339)
Inventory  (8,714)  2,005 
Prepaid expenses  (6,089)  (2,658)
Other current assets and other assets  494   (5,595)
Trade accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities  22,986   11,635 
Due to IDT Corporation, net  (20)  (367)
Income taxes payable  (15,877)  13,064 
Net cash provided by operating activities of continuing operations  50,938   66,004 
Net cash provided by operating activities of discontinued operations  11,540   14,680 
Net cash provided by operating activities  62,478   80,684 
Investing activities        
Capital expenditures  (1,363)  (1,019)
Purchase of solar system facilities  (7,665)   
Purchase of short-term equity investments  (11,019)  (2,729)
Proceeds from the sale of marketable equity securities and other investments  10,023    
Investment in notes receivables with related party     (1,505)
Repayment of notes receivable  19   19 
Net cash used in investing activities of continuing operations  (10,005)  (5,234)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities of discontinued operations  23,645   (44,088)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities  13,640   (49,322)
Financing activities        
Dividends paid  (8,873)  (9,158)
Repurchases of Class B common stock from employees  (2,888)  (567)
Proceeds from the exercise of warrants  5,000    
Repurchase of Class B common stock  (37)  (4,414)
Redemption of preferred stock  (8,359)  (11,384)
Net cash used in financing activities  (15,157)  (25,523)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  (60)  17 
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash  60,901   5,856 
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at beginning of period  104,578   100,225 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (including cash held at discontinued operations) at end of the period  165,479   106,081 
Less: Cash held at of discontinued operations at end of period  (2,483)  (1,503)
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (excluding cash held at discontinued operations) at end of period $162,996  $104,578 
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information        
Cash payments made for interest  93   123 
Cash payments made for income taxes  20,715   8,570 


Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measure for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), Genie Energy disclosed Adjusted EBITDA on a consolidated basis and for GRE and disclosed Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders (Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP earnings per share (Non-GAAP EPS). Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS are non-GAAP measures.

Generally, a non-GAAP financial measure is a numerical measure of a company’s performance, financial position, or cash flows that either excludes or includes amounts that are not normally excluded or included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP.

Genie’s measure of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA starts with income from operations and adds back depreciation, amortization, and stock-based compensation and deducts impairment of assets and equity in the net loss of equity method investees, net

Genie's measure of Non-GAAP Net Income starts with net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders in accordance with GAAP and adds captive insurance liability and the tax effect of this adjustment. These additions are non-cash and/or non-routine items in the relevant fiscal 2023 and fiscal 2022 periods.

Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS should be considered in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, revenue, gross profit, income from operations, cash flow from operating activities, net income, basic and diluted earnings per share or other measures of liquidity and financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. In addition, Genie’s measurement of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS may not be comparable to similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

Management believes that Genie’s measure of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS provide useful information to both management and investors by excluding certain expenses that may not be indicative of Genie’s or GRE’s core operating results. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA, non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS, among other measures, as a relevant indicators of core operational strengths in its financial and operational decision-making.

Management also uses Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS to evaluate operating performance in relation to Genie’s competitors. Disclosure of these non-GAAP financial measure may be useful to investors in evaluating performance and allows for greater transparency to the underlying supplemental information used by management in its financial and operational decision-making. In addition, Genie Energy has historically reported Adjusted EBITDA and believes it is commonly used by readers of financial information in assessing performance. Therefore, the inclusion of comparative numbers provides consistency in financial reporting at this time.

Management refers to Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS as well as the GAAP measures revenue, gross profit, and income from operations, as well as net income, on a consolidated level to facilitate internal and external comparisons to Genie's historical operating results, in making operating decisions, for budget and planning purposes, and to form the basis upon which management is compensated.

Although depreciation and amortization are considered operating costs under GAAP, they primarily represent the non-cash current period allocation of costs associated with long-lived assets acquired or constructed in prior periods. Genie’s operating results exclusive of depreciation and amortization are therefore useful indicators of its current performance.

Stock-based compensation recognized by Genie Energy and other companies may not be comparable because of the various valuation methodologies, subjective assumptions and the variety of types of awards that are permitted under GAAP. Stock-based compensation is excluded from Genie’s calculation of Adjusted EBITDA because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie’s core business with the results of other companies. However, stock-based compensation will continue to be a significant expense for Genie Energy for the foreseeable future and an important part of employees’ compensation that impacts their performance. 

Impairment of assets is a component of income (loss) from operations that is excluded from the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. The impairment of assets is primarily dictated by events and circumstances outside the control of management that trigger an impairment analysis. While there may be similar charges in other periods, the nature and magnitude of these charges can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations. 

Captive insurance liability is a non-cash charge for a reserve at Genie's captive insurance operations. While there may be related charges in other periods, the magnitude of these changes can fluctuate markedly and do not reflect the performance of Genie's continuing operations. Captive insurance losses are excluded from Genie's calculation of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS because management believes this allows investors to make more meaningful comparisons of the operating results of Genie’s core business with the results of other companies. 

Following are the reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP EPS on a consolidated basis to its most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted EBITDA is reconciled to income from operations for Genie Energy on a consolidated basis as well as for GRE. 

Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

  1Q22  2Q22  3Q22  4Q22  1Q23  2Q23  3Q23   4Q23  2021  2022  2023 
Income (loss) from Operations $26.9  $11.8  $23.5  $15.5  $11.3  $15.0  $17.9  $(34.2) $24.1  $77.7  $10.0 
Add back                                            
Captive insurance liability $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $45.1  $0.0  $0.0  $45.1 
Depreciation and Amortization $0.1  $0.1  $0.1  $0.1  $0.1  $0.1  $0.1  $0.2  $0.4  $0.4  $0.4 
Non-Cash Compensation $0.8  $0.7  $0.7  $0.7  $0.8  $0.8  $0.6  $0.5  $2.8  $2.9  $2.8 
Impairment $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $2.1  $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $2.1  $0.0 
Equity in net loss (income) of equity method investees $0.1  $(0.4) $0.2  $0.1  $0.2  $(0.1) $(0.1) $(0.1) $0.4  $0.0  $(0.1)
Adjusted EBITDA $27.9  $12.2  $24.5  $18.5  $12.4  $15.8  $18.5  $11.4  $27.8  $83.1  $58.2 


Non-GAAP Reconciliation - GRE Adjusted EBITDA

(in millions) 4Q23  4Q22  2023  2022 
Income from Operations $15.0  $20.6  $71.9  $92.6 
Add back                
Depreciation and Amortization $0.1  $0.1  $0.3  $0.3 
Stock-based Compensation $0.2  $0.2  $1.0  $1.0 
Impairment $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $0.0 
Equity in the income of equity method investee  $0.0  $0.0  $0.0  $0.0 
Adjusted EBITDA $15.4  $20.9  $73.3  $93.9 


Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Consolidated Non-GAAP Net Income Attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders and Non-GAAP Diluted Income Per Share

(in millions) 4Q23  4Q22  2023  2022 
Net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders $(24.5) $16.2  $19.2  $85.9 
Add back                
Captive insurance liability $45.1  $0.0  $45.1  $0.0 
Income tax effect of adjustment $(10.5)  0.0  $(10.5) $0.0 
Non-GAAP net income attributable to Genie Energy Ltd. Common Stockholders $10.0  $16.2  $53.7  $85.9 
                 
Diluted earnings per share $(0.90) $0.59  $0.74  $3.26 
Total adjustments $1.26  $0.00  $1.33  $0.00 
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.36  $0.59  $2.07  $3.26 
                 
Weighted average number of shares used in the calculation of diluted earnings per share  27.4   26.4   26.1   26.4 

