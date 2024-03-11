Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market to Reach USD 27.84 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 10.2% - Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. -The global smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction is estimated to reach US$ 27.84 billion by the end of 2031 . Deep-seated cultural perceptions and social stigmas surrounding smoking cessation can significantly impact individuals' willingness to seek help or utilize cessation aids.

Variations in healthcare infrastructure and access to cessation services across regions can influence the adoption of nicotine de-addiction products and the success of cessation programs. Growing recognition of the link between nicotine addiction and mental health issues underscores the importance of integrated approaches to smoking cessation that address underlying psychological factors.

Socioeconomic disparities and financial constraints may pose barriers to accessing cessation treatments and support services, particularly in low-income communities and developing regions. Ongoing efforts by the tobacco industry to promote alternative nicotine products or undermine tobacco control measures can impact consumer perceptions and market dynamics in unpredictable ways.

Key Findings of the Market Report

Nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) products, including nicotine gums, patches, lozenges, tablets, sprays, and inhalers, lead the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market.

Online distribution channels lead the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market, offering convenience and anonymity to consumers seeking cessation aids and products.

North America leads the smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market, driven by stringent regulations, public health campaigns, and innovative cessation solutions.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market Growth Drivers & Trends

Growing awareness of the health risks associated with smoking fuels demand for cessation aids and nicotine de-addiction products.

Stringent regulations and anti-smoking initiatives drive the adoption of cessation therapies and encourage smokers to quit.

Advancements in nicotine replacement therapies, digital health solutions, and behavioral interventions enhance efficacy and accessibility.

Shifting societal attitudes towards health and wellness prompt individuals to seek support in quitting smoking and overcoming nicotine addiction.

The popularity of e-cigarettes as a smoking cessation aid influences market dynamics, spurring innovation and controversy in the industry.

Global Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Regional Profile

In North America, stringent regulations and robust public health campaigns drive demand for smoking cessation products. Leading pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and GlaxoSmithKline dominate the market with their diverse portfolio of nicotine replacement therapies and prescription medications. A growing trend towards e-cigarettes and vaping aids further shapes the competitive landscape.

Europe boasts a progressive stance on tobacco control, fostering a competitive market for smoking cessation aids. Companies like Johnson & Johnson and Novartis offer innovative solutions, while emerging players like Niconovum leverage novel delivery mechanisms and behavioral interventions to address nicotine addiction. The continent's emphasis on holistic healthcare approaches and smoking cessation programs contributes to market expansion.

In the Asia Pacific, where smoking rates remain high, increasing awareness and government initiatives drive demand for cessation products. Companies like Cipla and NJOY target this market with tailored solutions, while cultural factors and diverse regulatory environments pose challenges for market penetration. Rising healthcare expenditure and changing attitudes towards smoking offer opportunities for growth in the region.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Competitive Landscape

The smoking cessation and nicotine de-addiction market showcase a competitive landscape driven by innovation and regulatory dynamics. Key players like Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline, and Johnson & Johnson dominate with their comprehensive portfolios of cessation aids including patches, gums, and prescription medications. Emerging players such as 22nd Century Group and Niconovum offer novel nicotine replacement therapies and alternative products.

The market witnesses a surge in digital health solutions and behavioral therapies. Regulatory shifts towards promoting cessation aids and public health initiatives further intensify competition. Amidst rising awareness and growing demand for effective cessation solutions, competition fosters innovation and accessibility in the market. Some prominent players are as follows:

22 nd Century Group Inc.

Century Group Inc. Alkalon A/S

Cipla Ltd.

GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK)

ITC Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson (J&J)

JUUL Labs Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

Strides Pharma Science Ltd.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd.

Product Portfolio

22 nd Century Group Inc. pioneers disruptive solutions in tobacco harm reduction and hemp/cannabis plant genetics. Committed to improving global health, they focus on developing reduced-risk tobacco products and creating proprietary hemp/cannabis strains with altered cannabinoid profiles.

Cipla Ltd. is a global pharmaceutical company dedicated to providing affordable and accessible healthcare solutions. With a focus on innovation and quality, Cipla develops a wide range of pharmaceuticals, spanning respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-infective, and other therapeutic areas, to improve patient outcomes worldwide.

Smoking Cessation and Nicotine De-Addiction Market: Key Segments

By Product Type

Product (with nicotine)

OTC Products

E-cigarettes

Nicotine Gums (NRT)

Nicotine Patches (NRT)

Nicotine Lozenges (NRT)

Nicotine Tablets (NRT)

Prescription Products

Nicotine Sprays (NRT)

Nicotine Inhalers (NRT)

Product (without nicotine)

Prescription Products

Zyban

Chantix

By Distribution Channel

Online

Company Websites

E-commerce Websites

Offline

Hospital Pharmacies

Local Medical Stores

Supermarket

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

South America

