Gardening Equipment Market To Reach USD 170.8 Billion By 2032 | DataHorizzon Research

Fort Collins, Colorado, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gardening Equipment Market size was valued at USD 97.1 Billion in 2023 and is anticipated to grow CAGR at 6.5% to reach USD 170.8 Billion by 2032.

The increasing need for well-maintained lawns and gardens at resorts, housing societies, and workplaces has propelled the market share for gardening equipment. Generally, buyers in real estate prefer lawns and gardens when making property-buying decisions. Therefore, lawns and gardens are considered as potential indicators in real estate. Also, the demand for gardening equipment from a maintenance perspective is expected to propel the demand across several countries.

Gardening tools are used to mow, fertilize, water, and control thatch in gardens and lawns. The machinery aids in preserving a lush, wholesome, and excellent-quality lawn. As a result, parks, golf courses, and sports grounds frequently use gardening equipment. The U.S. market for landscaping services is driven mostly by the trend of outdoor living, the need to conserve water, and growing environmental concerns.

The domestic housing and property market growth has resulted in an upsurge in the demand for landscaping services. In addition, the steady per capita disposable income growth is expected to encourage households to favor outsourcing yard care. Gardening equipment, such as hand tools, lawn mowers, trimmers, and water management equipment, helps keep the lawn healthy and clean. The lawn mower has witnessed a transition from conventional hand-guided mowers to automatic electric mowers that make landscaping easier.

Request Sample Report:

https://bit.ly/3IvcCuz

Segmentation Overview:

The global gardening equipment market has been segmented into product, sales channel, end-use, and region. Based on product, the gardening equipment market segmentation includes lawnmowers, handheld power tools, hand tools & wheeled implements, and water equipment. Lawnmowers hold a major share of the product segment of the gardening equipment market due to growth in the demand for well-maintained and tidy lawn areas at both residential and commercial levels. Based on end-use, the gardening equipment market segmentation includes residential and commercial. Residential holds a significant share of the end-use segment of the gardening equipment market.

Buy This Research Report:

https://bit.ly/3uVv9NP

Gardening Equipment Market Report Highlights:

The global gardening equipment market growth is anticipated at a CAGR of 6.5% by 2032.

The demand for gardening equipment and accessories will propel market growth in the forthcoming years.

North America holds a major share of the gardening equipment market, with the United States holding a significant share in this region. Gardening and landscaping have been an essential part of housing in the United States, and this trend has further grown since the pandemic.

Some prominent players in the gardening equipment market report include Ariens Company, Briggs & Stratton, Falcon Garden Tools, Devon Machinery, Fiskars Group, Stiga S.p.A, Deere & Company, Husqvarna Group, Kubota Corporation, Robomow, and Echo Power Equipment.

Industry Trends and Insights:

- The Devon Machinery, Garden, and Turf-care equipment supplier has recently invested in solar power systems, aiming to reduce carbon emissions and save more on energy costs.

- Husqvarna TS 242XD is one of the best-rated riding mowers. The company has been a pioneer in chainsaws and robotic mowers.

Looking Exclusively For Region/Country Specific Report?

https://bit.ly/49YDv6c

OR

Ask For Discount

https://bit.ly/438MsHL

Gardening Equipment Market Segmentation:

By Product: Lawn mowers, handheld power tools, hand tools & wheeled, and water equipment.

By Sales Channel: Home centers, lawn & garden specialty stores, national retailers & discount stores, Hardware stores, E-commerce.

By End-use: Residential, Commercial.

By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa.

About DataHorizzon Research:

DataHorizzon is a market research and advisory company that assists organizations across the globe in formulating growth strategies for changing business dynamics. Its offerings include consulting services across enterprises and business insights to make actionable decisions. DHR’s comprehensive research methodology for predicting long-term and sustainable trends in the market facilitates complex decisions for organizations.

Contact:

Mail: sales@datahorizzonresearch.com

Ph: +1-970-672-0390

Website: https://datahorizzonresearch.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn

Recent Publications

Real Estate Crowdfunding Market

Short Term Rental Market

Health Insurance Market

Pet Care Market

E-cigarette and Vaping Market