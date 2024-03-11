A-Mark Precious Metals Direct-to-Consumer Subsidiary JM Bullion Acquires Gold.com Website Domain

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JM Bullion, Inc. (JMB), a leading e-commerce retailer of precious metals and wholly-owned subsidiary of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMRK) (A-Mark), has acquired the gold.com domain. With this acquisition, JMB now owns both gold.com and silver.com, two of the most recognizable domains in the precious metals industry.



“The acquisition of the gold.com domain represents a significant investment in our direct-to-consumer growth strategy,” said JMB CEO Robert Pacelli. “The gold.com domain carries broad global appeal and is an extremely versatile asset that will be incorporated into our long term strategy. Prominent, single word domains are in high demand due to their scarcity, and benefits of such domains include instant brand recognition and enhanced marketability.”

Pacelli continued, “It’s rare to have an opportunity to acquire a category defining asset such as this, and we are excited to add the domain to our expanding portfolio. All gold.com traffic is currently being redirected to the JMB website, providing visitors with seamless access to the company's extensive range of products and services.”

Transaction Advisors

Tracy A. Gallegos of Duane Morris LLP acted as legal advisor to JMB. Andrew Miller of ATM Holdings, Inc., in conjunction with Hilco Digital Assets, LLC, acted as financial advisor to the seller of the gold.com domain.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

Founded in 1965, A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. is a leading fully integrated precious metals platform that offers an array of gold, silver, platinum, palladium, and copper bullion, numismatic coins, and related products to wholesale and retail customers via a portfolio of channels. The company conducts its operations through three complementary segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The company’s global customer base spans sovereign and private mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, dealers, financial institutions, industrial users, investors, collectors, e-commerce customers, and other retail customers.

A-Mark’s Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment distributes and purchases precious metal products from sovereign and private mints. As a U.S. Mint-authorized purchaser of gold, silver, and platinum coins since 1986, A-Mark purchases bullion products directly from the U.S. Mint for sale to customers. A-Mark also has longstanding distributorships with other sovereign mints, including Australia, Austria, Canada, China, Mexico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company sells more than 200 different products to e-commerce retailers, coin and bullion dealers, financial institutions, brokerages, and collectors. In addition, A-Mark sells precious metal products to industrial users, including metal refiners, manufacturers, and electronic fabricators.

Through its A-M Global Logistics subsidiary, A-Mark provides its customers with a range of complementary services, including managed storage options for precious metals as well as receiving, handling, inventorying, processing, packaging, and shipping of precious metals and coins on a secure basis. A-Mark’s mint operations, which are conducted through its wholly owned subsidiary Silver Towne Mint, enable the company to offer customers a wide range of proprietary coin and bar offerings and, during periods of market volatility when the availability of silver bullion from sovereign mints is often product constrained, preferred product access.

A-Mark’s Direct-to-Consumer segment operates as an omni-channel retailer of precious metals, providing access to a multitude of products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, JM Bullion, Goldline and LPM Group Limited (LPM) . JM Bullion is a leading e-commerce retailer of precious metals and operates seven separately branded, company-owned websites targeting specific niches within the precious metals market: JMBullion.com, ProvidentMetals.com,Silver.com, GoldPrice.org, SilverPrice.org, BGASC.com, and BullionMax.com. In addition to gold.com, JMB also owns CyberMetals.com, an online platform where customers can purchase and sell fractional shares of digital gold, silver, platinum, and palladium bars in a range of denominations. Goldline markets precious metals directly to the investor community through various channels, including television, radio, and telephonic sales efforts.

Located in the heart of Hong Kong’s Central Financial District, LPM is one of Asia’s largest precious metals dealers. LPM offers a wide selection of products through its retail showroom and 24/7 online trading platform, including recently released silver coins, gold bullion, certified coins, and the latest collectible numismatic issues. A-Mark also holds minority ownership interests in four additional direct-to-consumer brands.

The company operates its Secured Lending segment through its wholly owned subsidiary, Collateral Finance Corporation (CFC). Founded in 2005, CFC is a California licensed finance lender that originates and acquires loans secured by bullion and numismatic coins. Its customers include coin and precious metal dealers, investors, and collectors.

A-Mark is headquartered in El Segundo, CA and has additional offices and facilities in the neighboring Los Angeles area as well as in Dallas, TX, Las Vegas, NV, Winchester, IN, Vienna, Austria, and Hong Kong. For more information, visit www.amark.com.

A-Mark periodically provides information for investors on its corporate website, www.amark.com, and its investor relations website, ir.amark.com. This includes press releases and other information about financial performance, reports filed or furnished with the SEC, information on corporate governance, and investor presentations.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that relate to future plans, objectives, expectations, performance, events and the like are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These include statements regarding the anticipated benefits to A-Mark and its affiliates of the transactions. Future events, risks and uncertainties, individually or in the aggregate, could cause actual results or circumstances to differ materially from those expressed or implied in these statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ include the following: the preferences of precious metal investors and their impressions of the gold.com name and website; the existence and attraction of, and potential confusion with, competing websites, including those that also embed the word “gold” in their domain name; the ability of the company to successfully integrate gold.com into its overall direct-to-consumer marketing strategy; and the strategic, business, economic, financial, political and governmental risks and other risk factors affecting the businesses of the company and the industries in which it operates, as described in in the company’s public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

