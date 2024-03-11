PMB Aerospace Corporation Announces Exclusive License of Battery Technology

LOS ANGELES, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMB AEROSPACE CORPORATION (OTC: PMBY) (“the Company”), announces it has become the exclusive license holder of Global Energy Corporation’s (GEC) ‘Trickle Charger’ technology. (US patent 8,419,919 B1, “System and Method for Generating Particles”). GEC is a green energy corporation and was created in 2006 to develop and commercialize “Hybrid Technologies” with additional Investment areas including Green Energy, Nuclear Waste Remediation, Electric Motors, and others. PMB Aerospace intends to produce a new advanced electric battery drive system which does not need overnight or street charging with a range of 100,000 miles.



The ‘Trickle Charger’ technology is based on over 20 years of cooperative research with scientists and engineers from JWK Corporation (partner corporation of GEC), NASA, and the United States Navy Space and Naval Warfare (“SPAWAR”) Command Systems Center in San Diego, California.

Utilizing Nanogenerator technology, the ‘Trickle Charger’ is designed to supply continual charge to a battery(ies) to maintain its full charge and operating performance. For existing EV’s, the ‘Trickle Charger’ will be attached to current EV batteries, giving consumers the direct benefit of the technology. The target market will be the entire battery, transportation, and generator markets, along with the electric vehicle market. These market shares exceed billions of dollars annually.

About Global Energy Corporation

The company can be found at: http://www.gec.solutions

About PMB Aerospace Corporation

PMB Aerospace Corporation is a transformational technology corporation set to develop and commercialize products for a diverse range of industry sectors. The company functionality includes research, design, manufacturing, operation, and maintenance applications over an array of global business areas.

The company can be found at: https://pmbaero.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E and/or 27E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 that are based upon assumptions that in the future may prove not to have been accurate and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties, including statements as to the future performance of the company and the risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain. Although the company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations or any of its forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Factors that could cause results to differ include, but are not limited to, the company's ability to raise necessary financing, retention of key personnel, timely delivery of inventory from the company's suppliers, timely product development, product acceptance, and the impact of competitive services and products, in addition to general economic risks and uncertainties.