Asset Entities Launches YouTube Channel “The Lounge” Podcast with Former NFL Superstar Michael Irvin as Inaugural Guest

DALLAS, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Asset Entities Inc. (“Asset Entities” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: ASST), a provider of digital marketing and content delivery services across Discord and other social media platforms, today announced the launch of its official YouTube channel, “The Lounge,” which will feature podcast interviews with celebrities, sports figures, business professionals, and more, and where interviews will focus on each guest’s journey through life.



The inaugural podcast of “The Lounge” features Michael “the Playmaker” Irvin, former NFL superstar Hall of Fame wide receiver and three-time Superbowl Champion and can be viewed on “The Lounge” YouTube channel @TheAELounge.

“The Lounge” is hosted by well-known TikToker, Kyle Fairbanks, who also serves as the Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Marketing Officer for Asset Entities.

Michael Irvin played his entire 12-year professional career for the Dallas Cowboys and was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007. He played college football for the Hurricanes at the University of Miami, where he won an NCAA Division I National Championship in 1988 playing for Coach Jimmy Johnson, who was recently inducted into the Ring of Honor at Cowboys AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023, during the Dallas Cowboys and Detroit Lions game, which the Cowboys won 20-19. Michael was present on the field with other top players during Coach Johnson’s memorable acceptance speech where Coach Johnson ended with his trademark phrase, “How ‘Bout Them Cowboys.”

Irvin was nicknamed “the Playmaker” due to his incredible ability to make big plays in big games during his pro and college careers. An Emmy Award-winning Sports Analyst, Irvin also serves as a consultant to Asset Entities in the area of Sports and Entertainment.

In his appearance on “The Lounge,” Michael Irvin gets personal and talks about his early family life, football career, and how he found his way into his NFL career. He also speaks out for the first time about recent events and his return to the NFL Network on the hit show NFL Game Day on Sundays. You do not want to miss this exclusive Asset Entities inaugural podcast of the Lounge.

To visit “The Lounge” go to @TheAELounge on YouTube. To learn about Asset Entities Inc., visit www.assetentities.com.

About Asset Entities, Inc.

Asset Entities Inc. is a technology company providing social media marketing, management, and content delivery across Discord, TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and other social media platforms. Asset Entities is believed to be the first publicly traded Company based on the Discord platform, where it hosts some of Discord’s largest social community-based education and entertainment servers. The Company’s AE.360.DDM suite of services is believed to be the first of its kind for the Design, Development, and Management of Discord community servers. Asset Entities’ initial AE.360.DDM customers have included businesses and celebrities. The Company’s Social Influencer Network (SiN) service offers white-label marketing, content creation, content management, TikTok promotions, and TikTok consulting to clients in all industries and markets. The Company’s SiN influencers can increase the social media reach of client Discord servers and drives traffic to their businesses. Learn more at assetentities.com , and follow the Company on Twitter at $ASST and @assetentities.

