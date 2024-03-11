C-Bond Systems Expects to Report Record Revenue in Excess of $1 Million for the First Quarter of 2024

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today it expects to report revenue in excess of $1 million for the first quarter of 2024. The Company also plans to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, no later than the deadline, April 1, 2024.



The Company is currently installing its forced entry-resistant and bullet-resistant window film system in two large projects, which has contributed to the revenue growth.

“This will be a significant milestone for us, as we have never before reached quarterly revenue of $1 million,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of the Company. With what we expect to be a strong first quarter and our robust order backlog for 2024 overall, our team is busy and excited about the year ahead.”

C-Bond, through its Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary, markets C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system that includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology, which is applied onto glass prior to the application of window film. Multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness are then applied to the glass, with the C-Bond chemical solution in between each layer of film, to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third-party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards. C-Bond BRS is more affordable than bullet-resistant polycarbonate materials and is easy to install.

Patriot Glass Solutions also offers forced entry-resistant film, applied with its proprietary glass strengthener, called its C-Bond Secure product. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator.

Patriot Glass Solutions protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, smash-and-grabs, break-ins, and gunfire.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a San Antonio-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions subsidiary sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies. For more information, please visit our websites: www.cbondsystems.com, www.patriotglasssolutions.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys and https://twitter.com/Patriot_Glass.

Forward-Looking Statements

