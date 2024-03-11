Integra LifeSciences Launches MicroMatrix® Flex to Provide Convenient Access to Hard-to-Reach Areas in Complex Cases

PRINCETON, N.J., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (Nasdaq:IART), today announced MicroMatrix® Flex is now available commercially in the U.S. MicroMatrix Flex is a dual-syringe system enabling the convenient mixing and precise delivery of MicroMatrix® paste to provide convenient access to hard-to-reach spaces and to help prepare an even wound surface in challenging wound areas.



“MicroMatrix Flex has allowed me to expand how I use UBM technology in complex wound reconstruction procedures,” said Dr. Aaron Moore, acute care surgeon, Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center. “In addition to the benefits of UBM technology, the flexible delivery tip addresses the need to access hard-to-reach geometries in complex wounds.”

Integra’s UBM products – including MicroMatrix® UBM Particulate and Cytal® Wound Matrix sheets – have been used in more than 360,000 procedures over the past decade. During this period, UBM has been published in more than 200 pre-clinical and clinical publications. “We’re excited to be adding MicroMatrix Flex to our market-leading portfolio of dermal matrices,” commented Steve Powick, senior vice president, Global Marketing, Tissue Technologies Product Division. “This innovation is the culmination of working closely with surgeons to solve meaningful treatment problems and set new standards of care.”

Dr. Thomas Gilbert, vice president, Research & Development and Process Technology, Tissue Technologies, added “Our UBM technology supports complex wound management, and MicroMatrix Flex allows access to otherwise ‘hidden’ areas of a wound. We developed this innovation through years of research and collaboration. It further expands our comprehensive regenerative medicine offerings across Integra.”

For more information, visit www.MicroMatrixFlex.com.

About MicroMatrix Flex

MicroMatrix Flex is intended for the management of wounds including: partial and full-thickness wounds, pressure ulcers, venous ulcers, diabetic ulcers, chronic vascular ulcers, tunneled/undermined wounds, surgical wounds (donor sites/grafts, post-Mohs surgery, post-laser surgery, podiatric, wound dehiscence), trauma wounds (abrasions, lacerations, partial thickness burns, skin tears), draining wounds.



The device features a flexible dispensing tip to address tunneled, undermined, or irregular wounds. Its mixing system produces a paste with a flowable consistency designed to provide thorough contact with all areas of the wound.

About Integra

At Integra LifeSciences, we are driven by our purpose of restoring patients’ lives. We innovate treatment pathways to advance patient outcomes and set new standards of surgical, neurologic and regenerative care. We offer a comprehensive portfolio of high quality, leadership brands that include AmnioExcel®, Aurora®, Bactiseal®, BioD™, CerebroFlo®, CereLink® Certas® Plus, Codman®, CUSA®, Cytal®, DuraGen®, DuraSeal®, DuraSorb®, Gentrix®, ICP Express®, Integra®, Licox®, MAYFIELD®, MediHoney®, MicroFrance®, MicroMatrix®, NeuraGen®, NeuraWrap™, PriMatrix®, SurgiMend®, TCC-EZ® and VersaTru®. For the latest news and information about Integra and its products, please visit www.integralife.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from predicted results. Forward-looking factors that may be discussed include, but are not limited to, the commercial availability, market potential as well as potential therapeutic applications of the Integra products described herein. There can be no assurance these products will achieve the benefits described herein or that such benefits will be replicated. In addition, there can be no assurance that these products will be commercially successful.

