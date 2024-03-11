On 7 February 2024, Pandora announced a new share buyback programme, cf. Company announcement no. 843. The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation).



The purpose of the programme is to reduce Pandora’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from company incentive programmes.

Under the programme Pandora will repurchase shares for an aggregate maximum amount of DKK 4.0 billion from 8 February 2024 until 31 January 2025 at the latest, both days inclusive.

The first tranche of up to DKK 1.3 billion commenced on 8 February 2024 and will finish no later than 1 July 2024. Pandora has appointed BNP Paribas as sole lead manager for the first tranche.

The following transactions have been made under the programme:

Number of

shares Average purchase price, DKK Transaction value,

DKK Accumulated under the programme 261,356 292,988,241 4 March 2024 15,000 1,135.15 17,027,316 5 March 2024 17,500 1,129.22 19,761,399 6 March 2024 15,000 1,116.84 16,752,536 7 March 2024 16,000 1,127.64 18,042,307 8 March 2024 5,500 1,148.91 6,319,001 Accumulated under the programme 330,356 370,890,800

With the transactions stated above, Pandora owns a total of 7,227,275 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.1% of the Company’s share capital.

In accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, all transactions related to the share buyback programmes are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this Company Announcement.

