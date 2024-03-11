Generative AI in Modern Procurement Market Trends

Brooklyn, New York, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global generative AI in modern procurement market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% from 2024 to 2029.



Businesses are increasingly turning to generative AI solutions to identify cost-saving opportunities, streamline supply chains, and optimize procurement strategies. This strategic approach contributes to enhanced efficiency and overall cost reduction while fueling market growth.

Key Market Trends

Efficiency Enhancement: Generative AI significantly boosts efficiency in modern procurement processes by automating tasks. This increases production efficiency and reduces reliance on manual labor, leading to streamlined operations

Generative AI significantly boosts efficiency in modern procurement processes by automating tasks. This increases production efficiency and reduces reliance on manual labor, leading to streamlined operations Cost Reduction: Generative AI plays a pivotal role in lowering operational costs for businesses involved in modern procurement. Automating tasks and processes minimizes the need for extensive manual labor, contributing to overall cost reduction

Generative AI plays a pivotal role in lowering operational costs for businesses involved in modern procurement. Automating tasks and processes minimizes the need for extensive manual labor, contributing to overall cost reduction Accurate Demand Predictions: Generative AI aids in creating precise prediction models for demand analysis, attracting firms seeking data-driven insights. The ability to forecast demand accurately becomes a crucial asset for organizations engaged in modern procurement





Request for a sample copy of the report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/generative-ai-in-modern-procurement-market-4479

Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the direct procurement segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period

As per the application type outlook, the predictive modeling segment is analyzed to be the largest segment during the forecast period

Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in the global market

North America region is analyzed to account for largest share of the global market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

The key players operating in the global generative AI in modern procurement market include IBM Corp., Sap and Kaps Petroleum Services LLC, Oracle Corp., GEP Worldwide, Coupa Software, Microsoft Corp., Basware, Jaggaer, Globality, and Zycus, among others





Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Generative AI in Modern Procurement Market - Forecast to 2029’’

By Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Direct Procurement

Indirect Procurement

Goods Procurement

Services Procurement

By Application Type (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Predictive Modeling

Risk Assessment

Supplier Identification

Product/Service Recommendation

Negotiation Support

Contract Analysis

Fraud Detection

Others

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





Contact: Yash Jain

Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory

Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com

Phone Number: +1 6026667238 / +91 9769352498

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/

Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com

Attachment