Radiation-Hardened (rad-hard) Electronics Market Share Will Top USD 2.61 Billion By 2032, at a CAGR of 4.6%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Custom Made, Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS)); By Component; By Manufacturing Technique; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market.

The global radiation hardened (rad-hard) electronics market size and share are currently valued at USD 1.74 billion in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 2.61 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 4.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is Radiation Hardened Electronics? What is Expected Radiation-Hardened (rad-hard) Electronics Market Size & Share?

Radiation hardening is a methodology of outlining and scrutinizing constituents and systems to render them opposed to defacement or breakdown created by escalated energy subatomic particles and electromagnetic radiation as would be experienced in outer space, elevated flight, and all over nuclear reactors. The rapidly rising demand for radiation hardened electronics market can be attributed to the majority of radiation hardened chips being dependent on their profit oriented counterparts with some manufacturing and outlining imbalance and lessening the vulnerability of mediation from electromagnetic radiation.

The radiation hardened electronics market growth can be attributed to the growing implementation of communication satellites and the surging prevalence of contemporary intelligent observation and exploration ventures. Moreover, a growing aggregate of commercial space initiatives and the usage of e-radiation revelation systems for the perception of space radiation is anticipated to fuel the industry share. Further, the present space investigation and satellite interaction inclination for specific hardware have generated a massive need for radiation-hardened electronic devices that can transmit and secure signals from satellites.

Radiation-Hardened (rad-hard) Electronics Market Key Companies

BAE Systems

Honeywell International Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Microchip Technology Inc.

Renesas Electronics Corporation

STMicroelectronics

Teledyne Technologies Inc.

Texas Instruments Incorporated

TTM Technologies, Inc.

Key Highlights

The surging prevalence of contemporary intelligent observation and exploration ventures is pushing the market towards expansion.

The radiation hardened electronics market segmentation is primarily based on product type, component, manufacturing technique, application, and region.

North America dominated the market in 2023.

Market Developments

Radiation-Hardened (rad-hard) Electronics Market Growth Drivers:

Rise in geopolitical tensions: As worldwide geopolitical stress surges, there is a growing concentration on reinforcing defense potential and improving contingent consciousness. Intelligence firms and defense systems are funding excessively radiation-hardened electronics to secure the dependability and suppleness of electronic systems positioned in significant ISR applications. The radiation hardened electronics market size is expanding as these specific electronic constituents are outlined to endure the jarring situations of space and elevated radiation domains offering an important technological bedrock for satellites, reconnaissance aircraft, and alternate ISR programs.

Growing progression in ISR technologies: The growing progression in ISR technologies involving the incorporation of Artificial Intelligence and trailblazing sensors additionally translates into the demand for radiation-hardened electronics. As ISR platforms become more technologically progressed and intricate, there is a growing dependence on electronic systems capable of encountering the precision of space and sustaining functional probity, ostensibly prospective radiation-persuaded interference. The radiation hardened electronics market sales are soaring as it is complicatedly connected to the advancing topography of intelligence and defense potential where radiation-hardened electronics enact an important role in ascertaining the dependability and productiveness of ISR missions.

Radiation-Hardened (rad-hard) Electronics Industry Trends:

Radiation-hardened Integrated Circuits: The usage of electronics particularly hardened to resist radiation, as well as safeguarding of electronic constituents have been manifested as important significant zones pushing the market. Radiation-hardened Integrated Circuits (ICs) being in escalated demand for satellite safeguarding from escalated rock radiation and instant radiation revelation to ascertain that interaction is not intervened by any means, becomes the most practical solution.

Surging demand for space technologies: Space technology applications’ surging demand, technological advancement, and military apparatus are the driving forces of the market amidst which four zones coincide. In the radiation hardened electronics market, it showcases a wholesome growth trajectory in respect to the requirement for interaction, the escalated usage of satellites, and the conveyance of signals in grave radiation habitats that are moderately gaining interest for their usage in mission-essential applications.

Radiation-Hardened (rad-hard) Electronics Restraints

Difficulty in replicating an intricate mix: The advancement of evaluative ambiance competent of precisely showcasing situations encountered in space, in the course of the nuclear war, or a defense ambiance. Authentic ambiance reveals electronic systems to a complex combination of radiation categories, liveliness, and potencies. Recreating this complex merging accurately within a testing laboratory proved to be taxing and frequently demanded the usage of numerous sources and strategies. The trouble rests in obtaining a panoramic imitation that imitates the intricate radiation framework experienced in actual settings, pretexting an impediment to the accuracy and soundness of testing for these restricted constituents.

Segmentation Overview

The Aerospace and Defense Segment Witnessed a Sharp Rise

Based on application, the aerospace and defense segment witnessed a sharp rise. The radiation hardened electronics market demand is on the rise due to the sizeable funding rendered by governments worldwide. The aerospace and defense sectors are constantly carried out functioning within radiation copious ambiance, circumscribing space, elevated altitudes, and nuclear settings. Provided the frequent radiation in these ambiances, there is an escalated probability of electronic system interference and injury, probably imperiling crucial missions.

The Radiation Hardened By Process (RHBP) Technique Segment Dominated the Market

Based on manufacturing techniques, the Radiation Hardened by Process (RHBP) technique segment dominated the market. The radiation hardened electronics market trends include it hiring the integrated circuit (I.C.) fabrication process together with particular tempering to improve the flexibility of electronic constituents. In superscribing the provocations propounded by radiation, RHBP concentrates on changing the transistor frames to render them less vulnerable to the demeaning influence of radiation exposure. By doing so, the technique aspires to protect electronic constituents sanctioning their dependability and performance in radiation exhaustive ambience such as those confronted in space or defense applications.

Radiation-Hardened (rad-hard) Electronics Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Regional Insights

North America: This region held the largest radiation hardened electronics market share due to the concentration on space and nuclear initiatives in addition to the government funding in space electronics radiation coarsened for space missions, also augmenting the additional growth of the market revenue. Further, the expansion in the making of radiation substances and the evolving ecological worries linked with the massive size of radioactive release from nuclear weapon testing are reinforcing the growth in the market revenue.

Browse the Detail Report "Radiation Hardened Electronics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type (Custom Made, Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS)); By Component; By Manufacturing Technique; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032"

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

What are the key companies in the radiation hardened electronics market?

Ans: Key companies in the market are AMD, BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., and Renesas Electronics Corporation.

What is the CAGR anticipated to be calculated for the market?

Ans: The CAGR anticipated to be calculated for the market is 4.6%.

What are the key segments covered?

Ans: The key segments covered are product type, component, manufacturing technique, application, and region.

What are the key driving factors in the radiation hardened electronics market?

Ans: Key driving factors in the market are rising operations in surveillance, intelligence, and reconnaissance (ISR).

Polaris Market Research has segmented the radiation hardened electronics market report based on product type, component, manufacturing technique, application, and region:

By Product Type Outlook

Custom Made

Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS)

By Component Outlook

Memory

Processors & Controllers

Mixed Signal ICs

Power Management

By Manufacturing Technique Outlook

Radiation-Hardening by Process (RHBP)

Radiation-Hardening by Design (RHBD)

By Application Outlook

Medical

Aerospace & Defense

Space

Nuclear Power Plant

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

