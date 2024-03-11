Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Industry Report 2023: A $16.83 Billion Market by 2030 Driven by Advanced NDT Techniques and Stringent Regulations for Public Safety and Product Quality

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market by Type (Inspection, Training, Others), Method (Radiographic, Ultrasonic, Others), Application (Flaw Detection, Others), End-use Industry (Oil & Gas, Manufacturing, Others) & Geography - Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The non-destructive testing (NDT) services market is projected to reach $16.83 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030

The growth of the NDT services market is driven by stringent regulatory standards imposed by governments regarding public safety and product quality, the rising need to assess the structural integrity of aging infrastructure and assets, and the rising significance of advanced NDT techniques in the industrial sector. However, the high cost of NDT services restrains the growth of this market.



In addition, increasing investment in infrastructure projects in developing economies and a high inclination towards outsourcing NDT processes are expected to generate growth opportunities for the stakeholders in this market. However, the lack of a skilled workforce and the increased complexity of machines and structures are major challenges impacting market growth.

Additionally, the growing use of robots for NDT and the integration of AI technology in the NDT process are prominent trends in the NDT services market.



In 2023, the inspection services segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global NDT services market.

The segment's large market share is attributed to factors such as the increasing focus of players operating in the market on strategic developments to build inspection service capabilities and the need to inspect mass quantities of products among manufacturers.



However, the calibration and evaluation services segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The need to keep equipment calibrated as per industry standards and the growing need for equipment calibration to broaden service capabilities for customers is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.



In 2023, the ultrasonic testing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global NDT services market.

The segment's large share is attributed to its greater accuracy compared to other non-destructive testing techniques for detecting the depth of internal faults and the thickness of parts with parallel surfaces and the growing use of ultrasonic testing for the evaluation of pipelines.



However, the electromagnetic testing segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The benefits of electromagnetic testing across end-use industries, the increasing focus of NDT equipment manufacturers in the development of electromagnetic testing equipment, and the growing use of various electromagnetic tests for testing the integrity of aircraft and aircraft parts are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.



In 2023, the flaw detection segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global NDT services market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing use of inspection testing for detecting variations in sizes, orientations, and shapes of materials and the increasing use of ultrasonic testing for multilayer material flaw detection.



Moreover, the flaw detection segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing use of NDT testing in manufacturing for flaw detection due to extreme temperatures, stress, fatigue, and dynamic loads, and the implications and increasing initiatives of companies for the development of NDT equipment for flaw detection, is expected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.



In 2023, the manufacturing segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global NDT services market.

The large market share of this segment is attributed to the growing focus of companies on the development of radiography testing systems and the growing need for material testing in automotive manufacturing to ensure the structural integrity and reliability of components used in safety-critical areas such as bodywork, brakes, and steering systems.



Moreover, the manufacturing segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of X-ray technology and computed tomography (CT) for materials testing and the rising inclination of manufacturers towards additive manufacturing are expected to drive the growth of this segment in the coming years.



In 2023, Asia-Pacific is expected to account for the largest share of the global NDT services market. Asia-Pacific's major market share is attributed to the increasing industrialization, growing power generation projects in the region, the surge in oil and gas production across the region, and the growing need for inspection services in the oil and gas industry.



However, the Middle East & Africa is expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as the region's leading position in the oil and gas industry, government focus on increasing production of oil and gas, growing integration of robots for inspection of oil and gas infrastructure, stringent regulations for inspection of oil & gas industry assets and infrastructure are expected to drive the growth of the NDT services market in the coming years.

Market Insights

Factors Affecting Market Growth

Stringent Regulations for Public Safety and Product Quality Driving the Demand for NDT Services

Growing Need to Assess the Structural Integrity of Aging Infrastructure and Assets Supporting Market Growth

Advanced NDT Techniques Gaining Significance in the Industrial Sector

High Costs Limiting the Adoption of NDT Services

Increasing Investments in Infrastructure Projects Creating Opportunities for NDT Service Providers

Increasing Outsourcing of NDT Processes Expected to Generate Market Growth Opportunities

Shortage of Trained NDT Professionals Impacting Market Growth

Increasing Complexity of Machines and Infrastructures Leading to Inaccuracies in NDT Inspections and Results

Trends

Growing Use of Robots for NDT

Integration of AI Technology in NDT Processes

Case Studies

SGS SA Performed NDT for West African Ventures Ltd's Escravos Gas Project in Nigeria.

Applus Services, S.A. Performed NDT for the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline Project.

Vertech Group Performed NDT for the Gladstone LNG Project.

Competition Analysis

Key Growth Strategies

Competitive Benchmarking

Competitive Dashboard

Industry Leaders

Market Differentiators

Vanguards

Emerging Companies

Market Ranking by the Key Players

Company Profiles

SGS SA (Switzerland)

Bureau Veritas (France)

DEKRA SE (Sweden)

Intertek Group plc (U.K.)

TUV Rheinland (Germany)

MISTRAS Group Inc. (U.S.)

TEAM Inc. (U.S.)

Waygate Technologies (Germany)

Element Materials Technology (U.K.)

Applus Services S.A. (Spain)

TUV SUD AG (Germany)

Acuren (U.S.)

Applied Technical Services LLC (U.S.)

Siemens Energy AG (Germany)

PTS Group (U.K.)

Vertech Group (Australia)

TWI Ltd. (U.K.)

NDT Group Inc. (Canada)

Axess AS (Norway)

Control Union (Netherlands)

Testia (France)

Scope of the report:

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment - by Type

Inspection Services

Training Services

Calibration and Evaluation Services

Equipment Rental Services

Consulting Services

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment - by Method

Visual Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Automated Ultrasonic Backscatter Testing

Phased Array Ultrasonic Testing

Long Range Ultrasonic Testing

Internal Rotating Inspection Systems

Time-of-Flight Diffraction Testing

Dry-coupled Ultrasonic Testing

Rapid Ultrasonic Gridding Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Radiographic Testing

Conventional Radiography

Digital Radiography

Automated Radiographic Testing

Electromagnetic Testing

Remote Field Testing

Eddy Current Testing

Alternating Current Field Measurement

Magnetic Particle Testing

Magnetic Flux Leakage Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing

Other Methods

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment - by Application

Flaw Detection

Dimensional Measurement

Chemical Composition Determination

Stress and Structure Analysis

Physical Properties Estimation

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment - by End-use Industry

Manufacturing

Oil & Gas

Downstream Processes

Upstream Processes

Midstream Processes

Public Infrastructure

Healthcare and Medical Devices

Power Generation

Aerospace

Supply chain and transportation

Military & Defense

Water & Waste Management

Other End-use Industries

Non-destructive Testing (NDT) Services Market Assessment - by Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

