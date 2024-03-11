ROTH to Host 36th Annual Conference March 17-19 in Dana Point, California

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Roth Capital Partners, LLC ("ROTH"), www.roth.com , will host its 36th Annual Conference on March 17-19, 2024, at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel, located in Dana Point, CA.

The annual ROTH Conference provides an exceptional platform for institutional investors to connect with executive management from an array of public and private growth companies. The well-curated environment ensures that investors can efficiently identify and assess companies that align with their investment goals as part of staying ahead in the dynamic landscape of growth investing.

"With the integration of the MKM organization, our relationship-driven conferences continue to reach new heights of productivity. We are delighted to anticipate an even more diverse range of attendees for our 36th Annual Conference," remarked Byron Roth, Executive Chairman of ROTH. "This conference presents a unique opportunity for growth companies to engage with institutional investors and explore future avenues for mutual benefit."

This year's conference will showcase senior executives from approximately 500 public and private companies across a wide spectrum of sectors, including Consumer, Technology and Media, Sustainability and Industrial Growth, Agtech, Energy, Metals and Mining, Healthcare, Services, and Insurance. Structured to promote interaction and networking, the conference format includes 1-on-1 and small group meetings, analyst-selected fireside chats, thematic industry panels, and live entertainment.

Well recognized throughout the small-cap space, ROTH’s annual conference is known for emphasizing business friendships, networking, entertainment, and charitable activities.

Sagar Sheth, CEO of ROTH, remarked, "The annual ROTH Conference is a cornerstone event, and attendees are benefiting even more from the combined expertise of MKM’s integration. This month’s conference will be an essential gathering for companies and experienced investors across a myriad of sectors, promising rich opportunities for networking, insights, and growth”.

Sunday, March 17, attendees will be able to participate in any of the scheduled athletic activities, with proceeds benefiting the Challenged Athletes Foundation (CAF) , a 501c3 non-profit organization.

Athletic activities this year will include:

ROTH Ride - a fully supported 40-mile out-and-back scenic group bike ride along the California coastline led by local ride experts.

ROTH Outdoor Cycle - a workout like no other with a high-energy and challenging CycleBar cycle session with music by DJ Dolph to get you pumped up.

ROTH Yoga - a powerful yoga class hosted by YogaSix that is designed to inspire and energize conference attendees.

ROTH Pickleball – a pickleball tournament in a round-robin format at the Ritz-Carlton tennis courts.

ROTH Warm-up & Recovery – take a quick break during the conference for a reboot as you learn for yourself how Power Plate can make you move better, feel better, and live better.

The funds raised through the CAF and ROTH partnership this year will be used to support rising stars on their journey to the Summer Paralympics in Paris. To date, ROTH has raised over $1.7 million for CAF. For registration and donation information, visit http://support.challengedathletes.org/roth .

Monday, March 18, will feature ROTH’s Private Consumer Day from 8:00 am to 6:00 pm. The day kicks off with a Workout with Beachbody Super Trainer Autumn Calabrese session from 6:30 am to 7:00 am. A key part of the day will be the 1-on-1 / small group meetings between participating companies and investors.

Additionally, the following panels and special presentations will take place on Monday:

Agtech Panel - Gene Editing in Ag and Implications of a Post GMO Era

AI Panel: Monetization Opportunities in AI

BTC Panel - The Halving and Beyond

Capital Markets Update

Development Drilling - High Grading Inventory

Development Drilling - How to Develop Acreage Within Only One Section

Development Drilling - Mitigating Parent Well Impact on Adjacent Child Wells

Development Drilling - Austin Chalk Economics Surpassing the Eagle Ford?

Digital Media Winners & Losers - Beyond Big Tech

The Effect of Life-Changing Therapeutics on Individuals and Investments

EV Trucking - Industry Oracles Give the Commercial Perspective

Influencer Marketing & Rise Of $100bn Creator Economy

Macro-Economic Special Presentation - Framework for 2024 - by Michael T. Darda, ROTH Chief Economist and Market Strategist

Market Technicals - 2024 - A Year to Profit and Protect

NFL to Entrepreneur

Offshore E&P Themes - Gulf of Mexico Consolidation

Oilfield Service/Oilfield Technology - Beyond Barrels - Exploring the Cross-Industry Impact of OFS/OFT in Emerging Industrial Markets

Operations Challenges - Permian Basin - Issues with Oilfield Services, Gas Takeaway

People - Where is the Next Generation Coming From - Gray hairs, Point and Clickers

Preparing Your Private Company for a Sale

Private Consumer Roundtable

Reaching for the Promised Land - Current Considerations for Listing on a National Exchange



SEC and Securities Litigation Spotlight on Cyber, AI, SPACs

Shareholder Activism Panel - Defending Against Activist Shareholders for Small- and Mid-Cap Companies

State of the SPAC Market - Are Deals Getting Done?

Stimulus Drives Generational Water Infrastructure Investment

The Changing Landscape of Hollywood’s Movie Business

The Workplace of the Future - Corporate America’s New Definition of Hybrid

Why Precious Metals Equities Provide a Contrarian Opportunity in the Current Geopolitical Environment

Tuesday, March 19, will include another rejuvenating Beachbody Super Trainer session with Autumn Calabrese and continue with 1-on-1 / small group meetings scheduled from 7:00 am to 2:30 pm.

Additionally, the following panels and special presentations will take place on Tuesday:

AI Roundtable With Start-Up Execs

Alternative Capital Sources - How to Fund Growth in a Risk-Off Environment

Benefits and Paths to Pursuing a Canada/U.S. Dual Listing



Crouching Tiger No More? India VCs On Upcoming Tech IPOs from India

Developments in ESG Regulations and Standards

IPO Readiness



Speed Dating with AI Startups

Unlocking Capital Growth on U.S. Federal Cannabis Reform

At this year's 36th Annual ROTH Conference, ROTH is advancing more interactions, more productivity, more deals, more fun, and a more sustainable future. Highlights include:

The beautiful Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel provides an unparalleled guest experience while expanding efforts to conserve and protect global natural resources.

Live entertainment will be featured on the first two evenings, providing attendees with a relaxed and enjoyable atmosphere.

The "March Madness" Party will kick off at 3:00 pm on the final day of the conference.

This is an invite-only conference. Registration is subject to approval.

If interested in attending, please submit a registration request using this Register Link or contact your ROTH Representative.

AGENDA



Sunday, March 17, 2024 7:00 am - 11:00 am 12th Annual ROTH / CAF Ride Ritz – Pacific Promenade Ballroom Foyer 9:00 am - 12:00 pm ROTH/CAF - Warm-up & Recovery - Entry from Dana Pool Ritz – Pacific Promenade Ballroom Foyer 11:00 am - 12:00 pm 9th Annual ROTH / CAF Outdoor Cycle Ritz – Pacific Promenade Lawn 12:00 pm - 7:00 pm Pre-Conference Registration Lobby Level 12:15 pm - 1:15 pm ROTH/CAF - Yoga Ritz – Sunset Terrace 1:30 pm - 3:30 pm ROTH/CAF - Pickleball *NEW* Ritz – Tennis Courts 4:30 pm - 6:00 pm ROTH Canada Team - Reception Ritz – Sunset Terrace 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Live Evening Entertainment - Enter through Dana Pool Ritz – Dana Lawn Monday, March 18, 2024 6:30 am - 7:00 am Workout with Beachbody Super Trainer Autumn Calabrese Ritz – Pacific Promenade 6:30 am - 7:00 pm Conference Registration & Exhibits Lobby Level 6:30 am - 9:00 am Morning Coffee Lobby Level & 1st Floor 7:00 am - 4:30 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings Various Locations - Ritz 8:00 am - 4:30 pm Analyst Moderated Fireside Chat Presentations & Panels 1st Floor 8:00 am - 6:00 pm Private Consumer Day Ritz – Pacific Promenade 8:00 am - 9:00 am Market Strategy and Overview Special Presentations Ritz – Pacific Promenade 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Lunch

Ritz – Locations Vary 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Live Evening Entertainment - Enter through Dana Pool Ritz – Dana Lawn Tuesday, March 19, 2024 6:30 am - 7:00 am Workout with Beachbody Super Trainer Autumn Calabrese Ritz – Pacific Promenade 6:30 am - 3:00 pm Conference Registration & Exhibits Lobby Level 6:30 am - 9:00 am Morning Coffee Lobby Level & 1st Floor 7:00 am - 2:30 pm 1-on-1 / Small Group Meetings Ritz – Various Locations 8:00 am - 2:30 pm Analyst Moderated Fireside Chat Presentations & Panels 1st Floor 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm Lunch

Ritz – Locations Vary 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm "March Madness" Party - RSVP Required Delahunt Taproom & Taqueria

All times are listed in Pacific Time (PT)

For more information about the 36th Annual ROTH Conference, including the list of participating companies, please visit: www.roth.com/oc2024



IBN profiles share additional perspectives on the participating companies.

About ROTH

ROTH is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving growth companies and their investors. Our full-service platform provides capital raising, high-impact equity research, macroeconomics, sales and trading, technical insights, derivatives strategies, M&A advisory, and corporate access. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, ROTH is a privately held, employee-owned organization and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com .

Investor Contact:

ROTH

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Managing Director, Chief Marketing Officer, imattson-pain@roth.com

949.720.7117