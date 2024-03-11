ADAS Aftermarket to achieve a Valuation of US$ 3,040.6 million by 2034, rising at a 9.4% CAGR- Fact.MR Report

Rockville, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global ADAS aftermarket is estimated at US$1,238.2 million in 2024, projected to expand at a 9.4% CAGR through 2034. The market is projected to account for valuation of US$ 3,040.6 million by 2034. Increasing emphasis on vehicle safety globally is a major driver for the ADAS aftermarket.



ADAS technologies offer enhanced safety features like collision avoidance, lane departure warning, and emergency braking, which resonate well with safety-conscious consumers. Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) are integrating ADAS systems into newer vehicle models. This integration prompts a subsequent demand for retrofitting older vehicles with similar safety features, boosting the aftermarket.

Growing consumer awareness regarding the benefits of ADAS systems, including improved driving experience, reduced accidents, and enhanced convenience, drives demand within the aftermarket as more individuals seek to upgrade their vehicles. With increasing urbanization and traffic congestion, consumers seek technologies that ease the stress of driving, leading to higher demand for ADAS features that offer convenience and safety in such conditions.

The rising incorporation of ADAS features by automakers in newer vehicle models drives the aftermarket growth. As these technologies become more prevalent in original vehicle designs, there is a subsequent demand for retrofitting older vehicles with similar safety features, thereby boosting the ADAS aftermarket.

Continuous advancements in ADAS technologies, such as improved sensors, AI-driven systems, and more sophisticated software, contribute to increased consumer interest in upgrading their vehicles for improved safety and convenience. As these technologies become more sophisticated and efficient, there is a heightened interest among consumers in upgrading their vehicles to benefit from these enhanced safety and convenience features, further driving the growth of the ADAS aftermarket.

Report Attribute Details Value Projection (2034) US$ 3,040.6 million Growth Rate (2024-2034) 9.4% CAGR No. of pages 170 Pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 144 Figures

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The North America ADAS aftermarket is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% through 2034.

The ADAS aftermarket in the United States holds a dominant share of 85.1% in 2024.The United States dominates the global ADAS aftermarket, valued at US$ 260.5 million in 2024.

The ADAS aftermarket in China is expected to rise at a CAGR of 10.3% through 2034.

Based on vehicle type, passenger car segment hold a 58.1% market share in 2024.

The OES (Original Equipment Suppliers) segment dominates trailers type with a 60.3% share in 2024.





“ADAS aftermarket is gaining traction in emerging economies, fueled by rising consumer awareness and heightened focus on vehicle safety,” remarks an analyst at Fact.MR.

Key Companies Profiled in This Report

Robert Bosch GmbH

Continental AG

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Denso Corp.

Aptiv Plc

Valeo SA

Magna International Inc.

Veoneer Inc.

Aisin Corporation





Competitive Landscape

Companies focus on developing new and advanced ADAS technologies, such as improved sensors, AI-driven systems, and enhanced software, to cater to evolving consumer needs and safety standards. Collaborations between ADAS manufacturers, automakers, and tech firms are common. These partnerships help in sharing expertise, accessing new markets, and integrating ADAS systems seamlessly into vehicles.

Continental AG major supplier of automotive systems, Continental specializes in various components, including sensors, advanced driver-assistance systems, and software solutions.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG focuses on producing automotive components, including ADAS technologies such as sensors, cameras, and radar systems, aiming to enhance vehicle safety.

Magna International Inc. is a global automotive supplier involved in ADAS technologies, including sensors, imaging systems, and other safety-related components.

Veoneer Inc. focuses on safety electronics, particularly in the development and production of ADAS systems, providing sensors, software, and other components.

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global ADAS aftermarket, presenting historical analysis from 2019 to 2023 and forecast statistics for the period of 2024-2034.

The study reveals essential insights based on Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, Heavy Commercial Vehicles) By Sales Channel (OES (Original Equipment Suppliers), IAM (Independent Aftermarket) across seven major regions (North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South Asia and Pacific, East Asia, Middle East and Africa).

