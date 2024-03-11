Real Noise Reduction Technology: BET SLUMBUR Earplugs Debuts on Kickstarter

Shenzhen, China, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BET SLUMBUR is excited to launch its groundbreaking real noise-reducing earplugs on Kickstarter now. Their innovative technology, blending Helmholtz theory with cutting-edge microcrystal technology, has led to the creation of a Patented Honeycomb Microporous Crystal Filter design. These real noise reduction earplugs not only have real noise reduction technology but swiftly balance ear pressure in just 15 seconds to help you be happy to use it regularly due to their airy fit design.





BET SLUMBUR earplugs with Honeycomb Microporous Crystal Filter designed, the real noise reduction technology have provided a much better listening experience, and allow users to get a calm atmosphere without sacrificing the clarity of important voices at a safer level. It aims to be a comfortable companion in our daily lives, whether it's for sleep, study, work, commuting, traveling, enjoying outdoor music festivals, or for human hearing protection.



1. Real Noise Reduction Technology

BET SLUMBUR's Honeycomb Microporous Crystal Filter doesn't just redefine the real noise reduction for earplugs; it prioritizes comfort and safeguards users' ears and hearing. Crafted from 99.99% pure crystal raw material and leveraging precise Nano Through Holes(Over 100,000+), it forms the bedrock of a distinctive honeycomb network structure. They have a noise reduction rating (NRR) of 19 decibels.

2. Airy Fit Comfortable

Experience unbeatable comfort with our noise-reducing earplugs. Our unique filters quickly balance ear pressure within 15 seconds, relieving discomfort from excessive pressure while wearing earplugs. Each BET SLUMBUR earplug weighs less than 0.55g, roughly equivalent to 11-14 small water droplets.

3. Reusable & Secure Fit

BET SLUMBUR is designed for ease of use and sustainability. With four different sizes(S,M,L,XL) of silicone ear tips, users can easily find the perfect fit. The silicone material is washable and reusable, ensuring a lasting and eco-friendly solution.

4. Hearing Protection

In today's bustling world, noise pollution poses a constant challenge to health. A quality pair of noise-reduction earplugs not only enhances the auditory experience but also serves as a daily safeguard for hearing health.





About BET SLUMBUR

BET SLUMBUR is committed to advancing adaptive real noise reduction technology for earplugs. It owns the exclusive patent of the 'Honeycomb Microporous Crystal Filter,' achieving steady real noise reduction solutions in specific target noise. For more information, please visit: https://www.betslumbur.com/



PR Inquiry

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:

Eleanor Lau

Marketing Specialist