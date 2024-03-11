A. Duie Pyle Executives Garner Top Industry Awards for Transformative Leadership in Supply Chain Operations

WEST CHESTER, Pa., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A. Duie Pyle (Pyle), a premier, 100-year-old family-owned and operated provider of asset and non-asset-based supply chain solutions, today announces that three of its esteemed executives have been honored with top industry accolades for their exceptional contributions and exemplary leadership within the supply chain industry.

Kris McLennan, vice president of yield management at Pyle, has been named to Women in Trucking’s “Top Women to Watch” list, which recognizes women making great strides in their careers while positively impacting their companies and helping to promote greater gender diversity. McLennan, celebrating her 37th year with the company, has played a crucial role in maintaining a delicate balance between securing business and making strategic decisions to foster growth. Her proactive approach to navigating market challenges and nurturing talent has significantly contributed to the company's success. McLennan's visionary leadership has been demonstrated by her team's implementation of dimensioners, which transformed shipment measurements and propelled departmental revenue growth from under $1 million to $30 million last year.

John Maza, manager of talent acquisition at Pyle, has been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive (SDCE) as a “Rising Star.” The award honors young or newer professionals (39 and under) whose achievements, hard work and vision have shaped the supply chain network. At only 30 years old, Maza's influence on recruitment and engagement strategies at Pyle has been instrumental in the company's hiring efforts. His restructuring of the recruitment team and streamlining of processes have improved the company's ability to attract top talent and led to significant cost savings and enhanced efficiency. His leadership approach, centered on individual strengths and leveraging technology, has positioned Pyle as an employer of choice in the logistics industry.

Anna Hummel, director of drayage at Pyle, was also honored with the SDCE “Lifetime Achievement” award, which recognizes company leaders who've made outstanding contributions to the supply chain space. Hummel is one of the special people who makes Pyle what it is at its core: a company that demonstrates reciprocal loyalty and care for its employees and customers. Her influence transcends the confines of the company, leaving a significant impression on her colleagues and the entire industry. With over 37 years of dedicated service to the company, Hummel's leadership has been instrumental in driving growth and innovation. Her recent success in selecting and implementing a new transportation management system has facilitated rapid expansion within the business unit, demonstrating her strategic vision and operational excellence. Her commitment to Pyle and the broader supply chain industry is unparalleled, exemplified by her instrumental roles in various key positions contributing to the company's evolution and success over the years.

“Kris and Anna have been pillars of our team, each making invaluable contributions since they joined us,” said Frank Granieri, COO of supply chain solutions at Pyle. “John’s innovative nature and work ethic have transformed our recruiting efforts, ensuring we continue to onboard industry leading talent. Their persistent commitment to pushing boundaries and their eagerness to grow and foster knowledge within our organization drive us forward, ensuring we deliver top-notch service to our customers every step of the way.”

These collective award wins underscore Pyle’s commitment to cultivating talent and fostering leadership within its organization, further solidifying its position as a trailblazer in the transportation and logistics industry. Additionally, these accolades serve as a testament to the high caliber of individuals that the company consistently attracts and retains.

A. Duie Pyle, a family-owned and operated business for more than 100 years, provides a range of integrated transportation and distribution services supported by 29 LTL service centers and 17 warehouses strategically located throughout the Northeast region. Pyle provides a variety of asset and non-asset-based services offering uniquely engineered logistics solutions, including LTL, Dedicated fleet operations, Warehousing & Distribution services through more than 4.2 million square feet of public and contract warehousing space, and specialized services through its Brokerage Solutions.

