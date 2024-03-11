Chromocell to Present at Sidoti Virtual Investor Conference March 13-14

AUSTIN, Texas, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chromocell Therapeutics Corp. (“Chromocell”, or the “Company”), (NYSE American: CHRO), a pioneer in the development of non-opioid pain treatment therapeutics, today announced Frank Knuettel, CEO, will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at the Sidoti March Virtual Investor Conference, taking place on March 13-14, 2024.



Chromocell’s presentation will begin March 13 at 2:30-3:00 PM in Track 3 and can be accessed live here: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_D2qavsKxRjOQeRlFjjLw7A.

The Company will also host virtual one-on-ones with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, March 13-14, 2024. To register for the presentation or one-on-ones, visit www.sidoti.com/events. Registration is free and you don't need to be a Sidoti client.

About Chromocell Therapeutics Corp.

Chromocell Therapeutics Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing novel, non-opioid, non-addictive, therapeutics to alleviate pain and other associated medical conditions. The Company’s initial clinical focus is to selectively target the sodium ion-channel known as NaV1.7 for the treatment of various types of chronic neuropathic pain and eye pain. The Company’s portfolio also includes pre-clinical work on other sodium channel receptor subtypes and the Company intends to explore these and other compounds for the treatment of additional pain indications. For company updates and to learn more about Chromocell, visit www.chromocell.com or follow us on social media.

