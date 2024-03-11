FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Appoints Richard McAvoy as Chief Financial Officer

HOLLY SPRINGS, N.C., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a world leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biologics, vaccines, advanced therapies and oncolytic viruses, today announced the appointment of Richard McAvoy, currently the Holly Springs, North Carolina site head and vice president of business support, to chief financial officer (CFO) effective April 1, 2024. In his new role, McAvoy will be responsible for the Company’s financial strategies, overseeing all financial activities within the organization, ensuring robust financial management and contributing to the realization of FUJFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies’ aggressive growth strategy. McAvoy will be based in Holly Springs.

"I’m thrilled to congratulate Richard on his new role. We look forward to Richard’s contributions as we execute on our growth strategy," said Lars Petersen, president and chief executive officer of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies. "His proven leadership driving a People First and Partners for Life mindset with our major clients and solid track record of leading in a landscape of highly complex stakeholders, will contribute to the continued success and growth of our company."

McAvoy brings a wealth of experience to his new global position as CFO of FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, with most recently serving as site head for the Company’s $2 billion large-scale cell culture manufacturing facility in Holly Springs, poised to be the largest CDMO in North America once completed. Previously he held key roles within the company as global CAPEX counsel and head of business support. Prior to joining FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, he held leadership roles at Novo Nordisk and Alston & Bird LLP.

"I am honored to be appointed to the role of CFO at FUJFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies and contribute to the success of this dynamic organization,” said McAvoy. “This company has a rich history and an extremely bright future. I look forward to working collaboratively with our talented team and driving financial strategies that support our near-and-long-term objectives."

Jordan Ulrich, vice president of project delivery, has been appointed interim site head of Holly Springs also effective April 1. With his People First leadership mindset, Ulrich has been instrumental in initiating and driving the Holly Springs expansion and will ensure a stable delivery of the site towards its completion.

McAvoy will succeed Michael Lyons, who has been appointed senior vice president, deputy head of the Small-Scale Business Unit effective April 1.

To find more information on all members of the FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies Executive Leadership team please visit: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com/leadership

About FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, a subsidiary of FUJIFILM Corporation, is a world-leading contract development and manufacturing organization partner for the development and manufacture of biologics, vaccines, cell and gene therapies, and oncolytic viruses. The company operates a global network with major locations in the United States of America, the United Kingdom and Denmark and it is building a new manufacturing site in Holly Springs, North Carolina, USA. FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies has over thirty years of experience in the development and manufacture of recombinant proteins, vaccines, monoclonal antibodies, among other large molecules, viral products and medical countermeasures expressed in a wide array of microbial, mammalian, and host/virus systems. The company offers a comprehensive list of services from cell line development using its proprietary pAVEway™ microbial and Apollo™X cell line systems to process development, analytical development, clinical and FDA-approved commercial manufacturing. For more information, go to: www.fujifilmdiosynth.com.

About FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, leverages its depth of knowledge and proprietary core technologies to deliver Value from Innovation in our products and services in the business segments of healthcare, materials, business innovation, and imaging. Our relentless pursuit of innovation is focused on providing social value and enhancing the lives of people worldwide. Fujifilm is committed to responsible environmental stewardship and good corporate citizenship. For more information about Fujifilm’s Sustainable Value Plan 2030, click here. For the year ended March 31, 2023, the company had global revenues of approximately 2.9 trillion yen (21 billion $USD at an exchange rate of 134 yen/dollar). For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.