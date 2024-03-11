Express Employment Professionals’ Third-Best Sales Year Signals Strong Market Presence

2023 Highlights



Revenues of $4.1 billion in the U.S., Canada, South Africa, Australia and New Zealand

Office Count: 862

Employed 492,000 associates

Client Partners: 73,000

TORONTO, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notching the third-best year for sales in the staffing company’s more than 40-year history, Express Employment Professionals saw revenues of $4.1 billion in 2023, employing 492,000 associates at 862 franchise locations across the globe.

Franchise expansion consisted of awarding 51 franchise development agreements, including locations in Ohio, Alabama, Texas, Maryland and South Africa.

“With the surge in demand for top talent over the past few years, Express franchise owners and their staff have risen to the occasion, propelling us to record-setting numbers once again,” Express Employment International CEO Bill Stoller said. “We are not only meeting but exceeding the needs of our clients, and I am humbled by the trust they have placed in us.”

Express earned several recognitions throughout 2023, including designations on the following lists:

Entrepreneur: Franchise 500 List and Best in Category for the 12 th consecutive year, Franchise 500 Hall of Fame, Fastest Growing Franchises, Top Global Franchises, Top Franchises for less than $150,000, Best 150 Franchises for Multi-Unit Owners and Top Franchises for Veterans

Staffing Industry Analysts: Fifth-Largest U.S. Staffing Firm, Second-Largest U.S. Industrial Staffing Firm, Third-Largest U.S. Office/Clerical Staffing Firm, Largest U.S. Direct Hire Firms, Top 50 Providers of Direct Hire Services Globally and 13 th -Largest Global Staffing Firm

-Largest Global Staffing Firm Franchise Business Review: Top Franchise Culture, Top Recession-Proof Franchises, Most Innovative Franchises, Most Profitable Franchises, Top Franchises for Veterans and Top Franchises

ClearlyRated: Best of Staffing ® Client Diamond Award

Client Diamond Award Franchise Direct: Top 100 Global Franchises

Franchise Times: Top 400 (#25)

Franchise Research Institute: World Class Franchise Since 2006

Kicking off 2024, Forbes has already recognized Express as one of America’s Best Large Employers, and Newsweek named the company one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women.

Express is also proud to announce the rebranding of its healthcare staffing entity, now known as Express Healthcare Staffing.

“As we navigate this year’s opportunistic market conditions, our commitment remains unwavering: to bridge the gap between exceptional companies and quality job seekers,” Stoller said. “Together, we continue to set new standards in the industry, and I am excited for the future as we build upon this foundation of success.”

