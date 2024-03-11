ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Friday 08 March 2024:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1240.2p



- including income, 1242.0p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1243.5p

- including income, 1245.3p

