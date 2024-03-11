Janine Harker Appointed as CSCB President

OTTAWA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors for the Canadian Society of Customs Brokers (CSCB) is pleased to announce Janine Harker has been appointed as its new president, effective April 1, 2024. This strategic appointment comes at a pivotal time for CSCB and underscores the organization's commitment to leadership excellence and advocacy for the customs brokerage industry in Canada.



Ms. Harker brings to the role over two decades of profound experience in customs and trade administration and enforcement, having joined the CSCB as its Senior Vice-President in July 2023. Since the end of November 2023, she has adeptly led the organization in an interim capacity, showcasing her remarkable leadership and comprehensive understanding of the industry's dynamics.

Deborah Osborne, CSCB Board Chair, expressed her confidence in Ms. Harker's capabilities, stating, "Janine's extensive knowledge and experience, coupled with her proven creativity and dynamic energy, position her ideally to steer CSCB in navigating the complexities of our evolving industry. Her established reputation and effective relationships with governmental counterparts are invaluable assets that will greatly enhance CSCB's efforts in advocacy and collaboration on policy and operational matters."

Under Ms. Harker's leadership, the CSCB is poised to continue its mission of delivering unparalleled value to its members in five key areas: advocacy, issue resolution, intel, training and certification, and business tools and services.

For more information regarding this announcement, please contact the CSCB Board at Board@cscb.ca .

About the Canadian Society of Customs Brokers (CSCB):