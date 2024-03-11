Sixth City Sauce Adopts EEASY Lid for its Line of Pasta Sauces

DAYTON, Ohio, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT), maker of the EEASY Lid, the first jar lid innovation in over 75 years, today announces its partnership with Sixth City Sauce, a Cleveland-based pasta sauce company.



CCT’s patented EEASY Lid is designed to help brands provide an unprecedented level of accessibility to their jarred food products. The EEASY Lid allows consumers to vent a vacuum-sealed jar by simply pressing a button on the lid, reducing the amount of torque needed to twist off the lid by up to 50%.

The EEASY Lid will be on all Sixth City Sauce products sold in 11 new stores and markets throughout the Northeast Ohio region over the next few weeks.

“Since 1912, our family has been feeding people in the Cleveland region and bringing people together around the table,” said Vicki Camardo, owner of Sixth City Sauce. “As a family-owned business, we want what’s best for our customers as we would want what’s best for our family – and that includes accessible packaging. Using the EEASY Lid on our products will ensure we are meeting our consumers’ needs and providing them with the best experience, from opening our jars to sitting down together as a family to eat.”

Traditional jarred products on a store shelf require more than 40 in-lb of torque to open – with some requiring more than 50 in-lb of torque. With the EEASY Lid, it only takes an average of 9 in-lb of torque to open a jar.

Sixth City Sauce is the fifth brand to adopt the EEASY Lid. The EEASY Lid is currently being used on products in over 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores in addition to select specialty grocers in the Northeast. The EEASY Lid is also being used on products in EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany, and will soon be sold on products in an additional 350 stores across the U.S. by Q2 2024.

“CCT is based in Ohio, so being able to bring our EEASY Lid to products in the area for the first time is especially meaningful,” said Brandon Bach, president of CCT. “Nobody should have to struggle to open jar lids. Our partnership with Sixth City Sauce will provide shoppers at 11 new grocers a painless and easy way to put dinner on the table for family and friends.”

CCT produces the 63 mm lug EEASY Lid at its 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. CCT has the capability to produce roughly 800 aluminum lug EEASY Lids per minute – more than 250 million annually.

For more information on CCT, please visit eeasylid.com.



About Consumer Convenience Technologies

Consumer Convenience Technologies (CCT) is the maker of the EEASYTM Lid, the first major jar lid innovation in over 75 years and an honoree of Fast Company’s Innovation by Design awards. CCT’s patented technology makes opening a vacuum-sealed jar up to 50% easier, with just the push of a button. The EEASY Lid opens up the market to 49% of people who do not have the physical ability or who struggle to open a vacuum-sealed jar. The EEASY Lid is the world’s first aluminum lug jar lid – more sustainable and durable than traditional steel lids. CCT is partnered with Germany-based Trade Consult – a sales and marketing firm focusing on the grocery industry and food manufacturers – to coordinate overall execution of the EEASY Lid into the European marketplace. The EEASY Lid is manufactured at the company's 16,000 square foot, state-of-the-art technology center at the company’s headquarters in Dayton, Ohio. The EEASY Lid is being used on products in more than 250 Wegmans, Stop & Shop, Price Chopper and Tops Friendly Markets stores as well as select EDEKA Kempken stores in Krefeld, Germany. For more information on the EEASY Lid, visit https://eeasylid.com/.

