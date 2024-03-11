Yale introduces advanced dynamic stability system as standalone option at MODEX 2024

ATLANTA, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yale Lift Truck Technologies announces standalone availability of its advanced dynamic stability (ADS) offering, one of the underlying technologies in the company’s Yale Reliant™ forklift operator assist solution. Engineered to help maintain overall stability and minimize the potential for forklift tip overs, ADS is available on an extensive lineup of Yale models and is a main focus of demonstrations underway at Yale booth #B3810 during MODEX.

Previously available in packaged solutions with one or more of the other Yale Reliant technologies, object detection, proximity detection and real-time location sensing, warehouse lift trucks can now be equipped with ADS as an independent option. ADS continuously monitors forklift and load status and automatically applies interventions in response to compromised stability. Adjustments, such as a reduction to travel speed or a smoothing of fork lift or tilt movement, are carefully measured to avoid abrupt shifts or jerks that can upset stability. The standalone ADS availability offers a more affordable and accessible solution for operations with needs that may not warrant an investment in the detection or infrastructure required for other technologies in the Yale Reliant suite.

“Forklift operator assist solutions are a step that warehouses can take today to support inexperienced operators and help reduce the risk of accidents and close calls like an operator taking a corner too fast, pulling product from high racking or tilting the mast too quickly or too far with a load in an unfavorable position,” says Joe Koch, Emerging Technology Sales Manager, Yale Lift Truck Technologies. “With this latest evolution of our forklift operator assist solutions, we are empowering an even broader range of operations to put this technology to work to curb persistent safety risks.”

Warehouse workforces have more than doubled in just a decade, surging from 668,900 employees in 2011 to more than 1.7 million in 2021, according to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). A heavy reliance on inexperienced forklift operators has been a necessary coping mechanism for many warehouses, but that practice has exacerbated common safety and productivity challenges.

The demonstrations during MODEX will provide a deeper understanding of the unique approach of ADS relative to other systems on the market and illustrate how it responds in several scenarios to maintain stability. MODEX demonstrations will also feature other technologies in the Yale Reliant operator assistance suite like object detection, proximity detection and real-time location sensing. To see the technology in action, visit Yale booth #B3810.

