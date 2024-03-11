AMN Healthcare Enhances Internal Resource Pool Management for Health Systems with Vendor Neutral Technology Capabilities

DALLAS, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to the healthcare industry’s increasing needs for innovative workforce solutions, AMN Healthcare, the leader in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations, announces expanded capabilities of its vendor neutral workforce management platform, ShiftWise Flex. This enhancement enables healthcare systems to expertly manage their internal float pools and agencies, ensuring adaptability and efficiency in staffing processes.



“ShiftWise Flex revolutionizes how we empower healthcare systems to manage their internal resource pools. With these added capabilities, we're putting healthcare organizations in control by providing unparalleled transparency and visibility into their workforce, enabling data-driven decisions that optimize efficiency and quality of care," said Nishan Sivathasan, Division President, Technology and Workforce Solutions for AMN Healthcare.

ShiftWise Flex seamlessly integrates with hospitals' internal talent management systems and talent pools. These integrations bring workforce technology into hospitals’ ecosystems, while unlocking candidate self-service capabilities through the most downloaded clinician engagement app, AMN Passport. ShiftWise Flex is a hub for hospitals to manage their workforce needs and directly source, engage and match clinicians through AMN Passport. These capabilities provide hospitals with comprehensive, end-to-end staffing technology for their internal float pools and internal agencies.

Key features include centralized workforce visibility, customizable workflows, compliance and credentialing management, and real-time reporting and analytics.

“By unlocking agility in workforce management, the platform enables healthcare organizations to seamlessly stand up and manage internal resources and float pools, adapt to evolving demands, and elevate the efficiency of healthcare operations,” Sivathasan said. “Our clients have evolving needs in today’s dynamic healthcare landscape, which is why we are committed to adapting and delivering modern solutions through cutting-edge technology.”

For more information about ShiftWise Flex, please visit ShiftWise.com.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the United States. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, permanent placement, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools, and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.