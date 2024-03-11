Signia Expands Integrated Xperience (IX) Platform Portfolio with Addition of Discreet, Design-Forward Styletto IX and Insio IX Hearing Aids that Directly Challenge Hearing Aid Stigma

TORONTO, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Building on the market response to its groundbreaking Integrated Xperience (IX) hearing aid platform, hearing aid innovator Signia is expanding its platform offerings to include Styletto IX, the world’s slimmest & most advanced Slim-RIC hearing aid, and Insio IX, Signia’s smallest and most discreet CIC and IIC hearing aids to date. The new form factors join Pure Charge&Go IX and Silk Charge&Go IX on the Integrated Xperience platform to unleash the power of conversation while addressing the stigma long associated with wearing hearing aids.



“The Signia Integrated Xperience platform is at the forefront of providing unparalleled speech understanding in more challenging listening situations and permitting hearing aid users to be fully engaged in all conversations,” VP of Sales and Practice Development Andre Marcoux said today. “We are expanding the Integrated Xperience portfolio to include models which are both modern and discrete to cater to individuals seeking solutions which fit their lifestyle and desire to have full and connected lives.”

The Signia Integrated Xperience platform is the world’s first hearing aid platform with a multi-stream architecture capable of pinpointing multiple conversation partners in real-time. It expands upon the Signia Augmented Xperience platform to increase the number of focus streams from two to five, and features Signia’s RealTime Conversation Enhancement solution that analyzes, augments, and adapts to the dynamic flow of multi-party conversation environments.1

In a study focused on speech performance in a group conversation scenario, Signia Integrated Xperience provided a significant improvement in speech understanding, with 95% of participants experiencing greater hearing clarity with Signia Integrated Xperience compared to without.2

“The biggest unmet need for those with hearing impairment is group conversations in noise, which can look different for everyone: a birthday celebration in a restaurant, an important networking event, or a live sports match”, says Michèle Dostaler, Audiology Team Manager. “When we struggle to follow a conversation, it makes meaningful contributions difficult. Consequently, we may choose to withdraw from such social interactions, leading to frustration and ultimately, isolation. With the first and only hearing aid technology to use multi-stream technology, Signia’s Integrated Xperience platform addresses the challenge of hearing multiple speakers in noisy situations with the industry’s best signal to noise ratio (SNR), surpassing all other technologies by 4.1dB.”3

Styletto IX and Insio IX: Unleashing the Power of Conversation

The ultra-slim Signia Styletto IX hearing aid is the world’s slimmest and most advanced Slim Receiver-in-Canal (Slim-RIC) hearing aid. It’s a true conversation starter that blends advanced technology in a sleek, stylish, and comfortable design with a battery that can last a full day with up to 20 hours of runtime. Also available for the Styletto IX hearing aid is the new Styletto IX charging case, which provides five full, portable charges before needing to charge the case via Qi wireless technology or by plugging it into an outlet.

The Insio IX Invisible-in-the-Canal (IIC) and Completely-in-the-Canal (CIC) hearing aids are engineered for conversations and designed for both first time and experienced hearing aid patients with mild to moderate hearing loss who are active in their personal and professional lives. They are Signia’s smallest and most discreet custom devices ever that offer the best speech clarity in noise for one-microphone devices. In fact, they are the only custom one-mic devices with directionality.

“Through conversations we connect with our world, sharing thoughts and opinions, expressing gratitude and challenging the status quo”, concludes Michèle Dostaler. “Contributing to any conversation in challenging environments with ease, due to innovative speech-enhancing technology that tunes in to every voice, is a powerful thing. Signia Integrated Xperience hearing aids are designed for real conversations in the real world.”

For more information about the Integrated Xperience platform and currently available hearing aid models, click here. For high-res images click here.

About Signia

Signia is one of the world’s leading hearing aid brands. We aim to enhance human performance through iconic innovations and consumer-friendly designs that shape the hearing health market. Since its launch in 2016, Signia has regularly brought innovative, industry-leading solutions to the market and is a pioneer in rechargeable hearing technology.

In addition to highly innovative hearing aids, Signia also delivers tools and apps to increase customer interaction and engagement at all levels of hearing aid management. Signia, and its hearing care professionals, enable hearing aid wearers not just to correct hearing loss but to gain an edge — to Be Brilliant.

1 Number of focus streams varies per technology level

2 Jensen et al. (2023). Power the conversation with Signia Integrated Xperience and RealTime Conversation Enhancement. Signia White Paper