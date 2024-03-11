Trade Bionic ($ONIC) A Gateway to Secure and Profitable Cryptocurrency Investing

Darlington, UK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announcing Trade Bionic, the pioneering Web3 trading, fund management platform that’s revolutionising the approach trading in this volatile and lucrative, decentralised financial market. Trading in the cryptocurrency markets can be a daunting and high-risk task, but what if we told you there's a solution that harnesses the power of cutting-edge AI technology and strategies to simplify, mitigate risks and maximize returns?



Traders and Technology

At Trade Bionic's core is a team of professional traders who operate across multiple asset classes, from cryptocurrencies to commodities, futures, and forex. But what sets them apart is their unique blend of copy trading and advanced AI technologies, designed to address the unpredictability of the markets.

Their proprietary AI platform continuously monitors trader behaviour, identifying potential risks early and allowing for pre-emptive action. But that's not all – they’ve also developed a high-frequency trading algorithm that ensures they not only mitigate risks, but also capitalize on market opportunities with unparalleled efficiency.



$ONIC Token

Driving the ecosystem is the $ONIC token, which underpins their innovative revenue-sharing model. By holding $ONIC, you gain direct access to 40% of all profits made by the trades, distributed monthly in $USDT. Coupled with their strategic buy-and-burn policy to drive a hyper deflationary environment, thus enhancing token scarcity and fostering its value growth.

Their results have been very impressive. In the first three months of trading, they’ve paid out a staggering $40,000 in revenue share to $ONIC holders. With a solid financial standing and a steadily growing investor base, they’re just getting started.



Conclusion

Investing in the world of cryptocurrency carries inherent risks, but with Trade Bionic, you're not just investing in a platform – you're investing in innovation, risk management and proven, sustainable returns.

With a current fully diluted value (FDV) of merely $500,000, Trade Bionic presents an ultra-low cap investment opportunity characterized by potential high volatility, risk, and unprecedented prospects for valuation growth and return on investment.

The $ONIC token is currently available for purchase on the Ethereum network through Uniswap, using the contract address: 0xcdd0d11de0225b528b3a20d6436392c8260969d0.

Join the Trade Bionic and experience stress free Crypto investing with the power of AI-driven Web3 trading first hand.



