Registration Is Now Open for The Hospitality Show October 28 – 30, 2024

NEW YORK, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Hospitality Show, produced by Questex and The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA), announces today that registration is open for the second annual event, which will be held October 28-30, 2024 at The Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX.



The inaugural event in Las Vegas successfully brought together over 3,800 attendees from across the entire hospitality ecosystem, including owners, operators, management companies, senior executives from hotel brands, general managers, and technology leaders, and sold out every vendor space in the expo.

The Hospitality Show has solidified its presence on the industry calendar as a must-attend event for every hospitality professional looking for innovative partners and solutions to operate hotels more efficiently. Through the perfect mix of curated content, networking, and procurement opportunities, The Hospitality Show attendees will gain access to tangible takeaways focused on driving profitability through franchising, sustainability, risk management, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and more.

"We are thrilled to announce the opening of registration for our second annual event, building on the tremendous success of our inaugural gathering that brought together over 3,800 key stakeholders from across the hospitality sector," said Questex Hospitality, Travel and Wellness President Alexi Khajavi. "Join us as we bring together top owners, operators, management companies, and key brands, all eager to explore groundbreaking strategies for driving unparalleled profitability."

Attendees can look forward to a variety of educational sessions, panel discussions, and networking events. The expo will also feature the latest products and services from top vendors in the industry. With limited vendor spaces available, interested companies are encouraged to secure their spot early.

“Last year’s The Show set the standard for bringing the world’s top minds in hospitality technology and operations together to network, make deals, and discuss solutions to the challenges hoteliers face,” said AHLA Interim President & CEO Kevin Carey. “This year’s event in San Antonio will further establish The Show as the industry’s must-attend event of the year, and we invite you to join us.”

Do not miss this opportunity to be a part of The Hospitality Show in San Antonio, TX. For more information and to register, visit the website at www.thehospitalityshow.com. For program updates as they are announced, sign up here to receive the show newsletter, and follow on Instagram, LinkedIn and X.

About The Hospitality Show

The Hospitality Show is an event for the entire hospitality ecosystem with one goal: operating hotels more efficiently and profitably. Produced by the American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) and Questex, the event brings together top industry leaders, senior executives of hotel brands, owners, operators, management companies, procurement specialists and their teams. The Hospitality Show 2024 is taking place October 28-30 at the Henry B. González Convention Center in San Antonio, TX.

About Questex

Questex helps people live better and longer. Questex brings people together in the markets that help people live better: travel, hospitality and wellness; the industries that help people live longer: life science and healthcare; and the technologies that enable and fuel these new experiences. We live in the experience economy – connecting our ecosystem through live events, surrounded by data insights and digital communities. We deliver experience and real results. It happens here.

About AHLA

The American Hotel & Lodging Association (AHLA) is the largest hotel association in America, representing more than 30,000 members from all segments of the industry nationwide – including iconic global brands, 80% of all franchised hotels, and the 16 largest hotel companies in the U.S. Headquartered in Washington, D.C., AHLA focuses on strategic advocacy, communications support, and workforce development programs to move the industry forward. Learn more at www.ahla.com.

Media Contacts:

Curt Cashour

American Hotel & Lodging Association

202-289-3149

ccashour@ahla.com

Alexandra Aldridge

Questex

212.895.8284

aaldridge@questex.com