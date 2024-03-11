Green Cosmetics Market Size – Global Forecasts to 2029

Brooklyn, New York, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the global green cosmetics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2024 to 2029.



The global green cosmetics market is driven by rising consumer awareness, growing concern for environmental sustainability, and increasing demand for organic and clean-labeled products. Social media influence, expanding distribution channels, regulatory standards, and positive consumer response further contribute to market growth.

Key Market Trends

Sustainable Packaging Initiatives: A prominent trend in the green cosmetics market is the increasing focus on sustainable packaging. Consumers are becoming more environmentally conscious, creating a demand for eco-friendly packaging solutions. Brands are responding by adopting recyclable materials, reducing excess packaging, and embracing innovative, sustainable packaging designs

Rise of Clean Beauty: The clean beauty movement is gaining momentum, with consumers seeking products formulated with natural, non-toxic ingredients. Brands are aligning with this trend by formulating cosmetics without harmful chemicals, preservatives, and synthetic additives. Transparency in ingredient sourcing and manufacturing processes is becoming a key factor for consumers when choosing green beauty products

Digital Transformation in Marketing: The digital era has transformed how green cosmetic brands market their products. Social media platforms and online influencers are crucial in promoting organic and sustainable beauty trends. Brands are leveraging digital marketing strategies to communicate their eco-friendly practices, ethical sourcing, and commitment to environmental and social responsibility, thereby resonating with a digitally connected consumer base





Key Market Insights

As per the type outlook, the face care segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green cosmetics market from 2024 to 2029

As per the end-user outlook, the supermarket/hypermarket segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global green cosmetics market from 2024 to 2029

Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region is estimated to hold the largest share of the market during the forecast period from 2024 to 2029

Sky Organics, Lady Green, Herbivore, Giorgio Armani, L’Occitane, Clarins, Origins, Weleda, The Body Shop, and Axiology Natural Organic Lipstick, among others, are some of the key players operating in the global green cosmetics market





By Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Face Care

Hair Care

Body Care

Fragrance

Makeup

Others

By End User Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2024-2029)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central and South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





