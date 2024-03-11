Acute Kidney Injury Market Insights and Forecast to 2032 Reveal Rising Incidence and Need for Advanced Therapeutics

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) - Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The recent comprehensive analysis of the Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) market is now available, providing valuable insights into the escalating incidence of AKI and projecting market trends up till 2032. This report encompasses extensive research covering numerous key global regions and offers a thorough exploration of the AKI treatment landscape.

As per the data gathered, AKI—typically a sudden fall in kidney function—is increasingly prevalent in hospitals, notably among critically ill patients and those undergoing significant surgeries. The United States leads the 7MM (United States, EU4 - Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan) in terms of market size, contributing to a substantial portion of the total market share with aggressive growth anticipated over the next decade.

Treating AKI remains primarily supportive due to the absence of targeted pharmacotherapies. However, advancements in clinical trials, such as those led by SeaStar Medical and Renibus Therapeutics, are showing promise in developing innovative treatments that may alter the current therapeutic paradigm.

Diagnosis and Treatment Advances: Breakthroughs in AKI diagnosis and treatment focus include non-invasive biomarker identification and precision medicine approaches that are being evaluated for their potential to enhance patient outcomes and decrease healthcare costs. The implementation of more effective RRT protocols and off-label drug usage continue to be pillars of AKI management.

Key Market Developments:

Innovative extracorporeal therapies and investigational drugs are under clinical evaluation to mitigate AKI's impact on critically ill adults, potentially shifting the current treatment landscape.

Mortality-adjusted incident cases of AKI illustrate a growing patient population, signaling a clear demand for novel treatment options and intensification of healthcare resources.

Despite the dominion of symptomatic treatments and RRT, pipeline drugs targeting underlying conditions like sepsis and post-operative complications show a promising future, potentially fulfilling unmet medical needs.

A detailed segment analysis within the report reflects a surge in Stage I AKI incidence, further underlining the need for early detection and intervention strategies. The pharmaceutical landscape shows a variety of emerging drugs, some with distinctive mechanisms that hold the promise of improved patient prognosis and market growth.

The invested efforts to boost early diagnosis, mitigate the risk factors, and develop breakthrough therapeutic solutions set the tone for an optimistic future AKI market outlook. The comprehensive review of current treatment practices, pipeline drug profiles, and market attractiveness provides stakeholders with valuable intelligence for strategy development within this dynamic healthcare sector. The study encapsulates a complete view of the AKI landscape, offering an unmatched tool for understanding both the clinical and commercial aspects of the AKI market.

Supported by a decade's worth of forecast data and coverage across seven major markets, including the United States, EU4, the United Kingdom, and Japan, this new research enlightens the healthcare industry on the growth trajectory of the AKI market through 2032. The robust analysis includes the views and expectations of key opinion leaders, adding depth to the comprehensive market understanding.

As global healthcare systems brace to meet the growing demand for advanced AKI care, this report stands as a crucial resource for healthcare professionals, stakeholders, and patients seeking clarity on the evolution of AKI treatments and their impact on the future marketplace.

Epidemiology and Patient Population:

Key Findings: Annual hospital admission numbers in the 7MM. Total incident cases of AKI in hospitalized patients in the 7MM. Mortality adjusted incident cases of AKI in hospitalized patients in the 7MM. Target patient pool for emerging therapies in the 7MM.

Assumptions and Rationales: Factors considered in estimating AKI incidence and mortality.

7MM Analysis: Breakdown of data for the United States, EU4, and the UK, and Japan. Total incident cases of AKI. Mortality adjusted incident cases of AKI. Stage-specific incident cases of AKI. Age-specific incident cases of AKI.



Emerging Drugs:

Key Competitors: Overview of emerging therapies for AKI.

Individual Drug Profiles: Product description. Other developmental activities. Clinical development progress. Safety and efficacy assessments.



AKI: The 7MM Analysis:

Key Findings: Market outlook and analysis. Conjoint analysis results.

Market Size: Total market size of AKI in the 7MM. United States, EU4, and the UK market sizes. Japan market size. Market size breakdown by therapies in each region.





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Renibus Therapeutics

Ocelot Bio

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Aptabio Therapeutics

Novartis Pharmaceuticals

Rediscovery Life Sciences

Arch Biopartners

Alloksys Life Sciences

Am-Pharma

Guard Therapeutics

River 2 Renal

