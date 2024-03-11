Zippers Industry Report Forecasts Significant Growth, Targets $23.6 Billion Valuation by 2030; Highlights China's Rapid Expansion

Dublin, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Zippers: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the global zippers market projects a robust growth trajectory, estimating the industry will achieve a valuation of US$23.6 Billion by the year 2030. This growth forecast represents a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.7% starting from the year 2022 onward. The report segments the market into various product types including metal and nylon zippers, providing detailed analysis of the trends and factors influencing each segment.

Market Dynamics and Segment Insights

The metal zippers segment is anticipated to reach a value of US$11.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period, showing a CAGR of 3.3%. Meanwhile, the nylon zippers segment demonstrates a promising growth outlook with an expected CAGR of 4.5%. These figures showcase the strength and resilience of the zippers market post-pandemic, as industries and markets worldwide regain momentum.

Geographical Market Analysis

The research highlights significant geographical markets, including an estimated US$4.8 Billion valuation for the zippers market in the U.S. for the year 2022. It positions China for an impressive growth pattern at a CAGR of 6.1%, foresightedly becoming a significant market player by 2030. Other geographic markets such as Japan and Canada are also expected to contribute to the global market's growth, with Germany anticipated to have a 2.4% CAGR.

Asia-Pacific Market and Competitive Landscape

Within the Asia-Pacific region, dynamic market growth is anticipated, with projections of reaching US$3.1 Billion by 2030. This regional market's expansion is being bolstered by key economies like Australia, India, and South Korea. In the backdrop of substantial competitive activity, the report also discloses the presence of 82 notable companies that are shaping the industry's competitive dynamics.

Global Strategic Developments: The report includes focused coverage on pivotal global events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflationary trends, China's shifts in Covid-19 policy, supply chain fluctuations, and the impact of global trade tensions.

The report includes focused coverage on pivotal global events such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict, inflationary trends, China's shifts in Covid-19 policy, supply chain fluctuations, and the impact of global trade tensions. Market Share Analysis: A meticulous evaluation of global competitiveness and key competitors' market shares are detailed to provide a clear understanding of the market's structure.

A meticulous evaluation of global competitiveness and key competitors' market shares are detailed to provide a clear understanding of the market's structure. Geographical Presence: An assessment of market presence across multiple regions is provided, delineating companies' strategic positioning as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial.

An assessment of market presence across multiple regions is provided, delineating companies' strategic positioning as Strong, Active, Niche, or Trivial. Peer-to-peer collaboration, featuring online interactive updates, enhances the report's utility for stakeholders involved in the industry.

Subscribers to the report can access digital archives and a robust Research Platform, along with complimentary updates for one year.

The insights rendered by this report serve as a crucial tool for entities operating within the zippers market, as well as for those seeking to enter or understand this market's dynamics. This detailed analysis is positioned to assist industry professionals, analysts, and strategists in making informed business decisions and capturing market opportunities. With an emphasis on strategic developments and competitive landscape, the report offers a comprehensive view of the zippers industry's present state and luminous opportunities ahead.

Market Trends & Drivers

Technology Advancements: Advancements in zipper technology are driving growth, with innovations such as plastic zippers replacing metal ones and the emergence of waterproof zippers.

Advancements in zipper technology are driving growth, with innovations such as plastic zippers replacing metal ones and the emergence of waterproof zippers. Fashion Trends: Stylish zipper pullers are in great demand, and exposed metal zippers are becoming a popular fashion trend.

Stylish zipper pullers are in great demand, and exposed metal zippers are becoming a popular fashion trend. Industry Specific Demand: Specialty zippers catering to niche categories are gaining traction, especially in sectors like automotive interiors and footwear.

Specialty zippers catering to niche categories are gaining traction, especially in sectors like automotive interiors and footwear. Market Expansion: The flourishing branded apparel industry, along with the growing market for girls' and women's clothing, promises a bright future for zippers.

The flourishing branded apparel industry, along with the growing market for girls' and women's clothing, promises a bright future for zippers. Soft Luggage and Footwear Demand: The increase in demand for soft luggage and rising footwear sales are contributing to the growth of the zipper market.

The increase in demand for soft luggage and rising footwear sales are contributing to the growth of the zipper market. Sewing as a Leisure Activity: Sewing, considered a stress buster activity, is driving demand for zippers in the crafting and DIY segments.

Sewing, considered a stress buster activity, is driving demand for zippers in the crafting and DIY segments. Online Marketing and Sales: The rise of online marketing and sales is increasing market competition, with companies focusing on enhancing their digital presence.

The rise of online marketing and sales is increasing market competition, with companies focusing on enhancing their digital presence. Macro Factors: Favorable macroeconomic conditions, including the expanding clothing needs of the growing world population and the rising affluence of the middle class, are driving demand for zippers.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 293 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $17.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $23.6 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 3.7% Regions Covered Global

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Coats Plc

Ditta Giovanni Lanfranchi S.p.A.

EMR Fermuar Tekstil ve Aksesuar

Fujian SBS Zipper Science & Technology Co. Ltd.

Hang Sang Zipper Co. Ltd.

IDEAL Fastener Corp.

Jinjiang Fuxing Zipper Co. Ltd.

Max Zipper Co., Ltd.

Olympic Zippers Ltd.

Riri Group

Talon International, Inc.

Tex Corp Ltd.

YKK Corp.

ZIP Industries Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mnjinh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment