medac unveils new Global Corporate Brand

WEDEL, Germany, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The pharmaceutical company medac, founded in Germany in 1970, has evolved into an internationally renowned corporate group with two contract development and manufacturing organizations in Europe and a distribution to 91 countries. The focus of medac’s work is on improving established pharmaceutical products as well as developing new therapeutics in four key areas rheumatology, urology, hematology, and oncology. After decades of impressive and successful growth, the company is now unveiling a new global brand to express the transformation as a global player and to extent global impact.



The newly established unified brand reflects medac’s commitment to excellence and its global reach, consolidating its position as a key player in the pharmaceutical industry. With a new global brand positioning and design, the brand aims to pursue medac’s promises, such as customer proximity and high expertise.

With the new brand claim, "Improving human health", medac positions itself as an international pharmaceutical company determined to make essential treatments available worldwide. Collaborating with longstanding global business partners, medac is dedicated to providing high-quality pharmaceutical products and services worldwide.

The new brand identity is reflected in a new global corporate website, accessible at www.medac-group.com. All international websites have been harmonized. In a statement, Frank Lucaßen, CEO of medac, emphasized the significance of the unified brand strategy, stating, "The consistent brand strategy across our company network worldwide reflects our international strength in a unified design, and will shape our actions for years to come."

A significant focus in developing the corporate brand has been on highlighting medac’s role as an employer. The employer brand aims to enhance medac’s visibility and attractiveness as an innovative employer globally, which increases both the employees' own identification with medac as an employer and the awareness among potential applicants.

As part of the new brand positioning, medac has revamped its logo, visual presentation, and language across all channels and touchpoints. The logo features a sovereign violet color, representing confidence and resilience, evoking a comfortable warmth and familiarity, and boldness for maximum market impact. This distinctive color serves as a unique identifier in the competitive landscape, enhancing visibility and differentiation.

The updated brand identity marks a new chapter for medac, emphasizing its commitment to improving human health globally and reinforcing its position as a dedicated and innovative pharmaceutical leader in the focus areas rheumatology, urology, hematology, and oncology.

About medac

At medac group, we believe that health is humanity’s most valuable resource. Since 1970, our mission has been to improve patients’ quality of life worldwide by making the best medical treatments available. As a globally operating pharmaceutical company headquartered in Germany, we provide high-quality medical treatments for patients worldwide in 91 countries. With more than 2,000 employees we are committed to improving human health.

Our products are manufactured in Germany and other European countries to the highest standards, utilizing our own logistics center and production sites, and subsequently distributed worldwide.

We are constantly working to improve authorized medicines and to develop innovative therapies in the fields of rheumatology, urology, hematology, and oncology. Part of our mission is to provide safe, high-quality and innovative original products, as well as generics and biosimilars. In this way, we make vital treatments accessible to those affected.

Further information on the company can be found online at www.medac-group.com

