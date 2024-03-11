Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team soars with Skydio X10 drone

Basking Ridge, N.J., March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team announced it has started incorporating the Skydio X10 as its primary operational drone.

“The X10 is an AI-enabled drone capable of providing our team with enhanced capabilities, including full or partial autonomous flight,” said Chris Sanders, a senior manager for the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team. “It will allow us to stream video to the agencies we fly for by sharing a link, which means that anyone in the organization will be able to see the stream, and it makes it easier for us because there’s less equipment needed to operate the drone. This aircraft modernizes our fleet and helps take us to the next level of capabilities while giving us flexibility for the future.”

The X10, which will replace a number of the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team’s current drones, is an advanced small uncrewed aircraft system, or sUAS, that can be used for a multitude of operations, including search and rescue missions, thermal mapping and overall situational awareness during a crisis. It is capable of powering up in less than 40 seconds. The drone can reach a max flight speed of 45 miles per hour and has 40-minute flight time.

The main payload is a sensor package consisting of multiple cameras, including telephoto, narrow, and radiometric thermal cameras for use in low light environments. Additionally, the Skydio X10 is the only drone on the market with NightSense, enabling autonomous flight, including obstacle avoidance, in zero light conditions. This helps ensure that crisis response can continue uninterrupted 24 hours a day.

“Skydio is proud to support the important work of the Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team,” said Callan Carpenter, Chief Revenue Officer at Skydio. “We designed the X10 to be the most advanced autonomous drone ever and it's incredible - even humbling - to see it in the hands of the Verizon Frontline team and being used to help first responders when it matters most. Crisis situations are extreme environments and Skydio is proud to be a part of the technology foundation that enables them to stay connected to answer the call when lives are on the line.”

“Ensuring our teams are outfitted with cutting-edge technology solutions which we can rapidly deploy in support of our public safety partners is one of the many ways we demonstrate our lasting commitment to supporting first responders,” said Cory Davis, vice president of Verizon Frontline. “This addition to our drone fleet will only enhance the overall best-in-class capabilities of our Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team, and help ensure our team can continue to deliver the advanced network, capabilities and support that 37,000 public safety agencies across the nation trust Verizon Frontline to provide."

The Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team provides on-demand, emergency assistance during crisis situations to government agencies and emergency responders, at no cost to the supported agencies, on a 24/7 basis. Verizon Frontline Crisis Response Team members set up portable cell sites, Wi-Fi hotspots, charging stations and other Verizon Frontline devices and solutions that enable communications and/or boost network performance.

Verizon Frontline is the advanced network and technology built for first responders – developed over three decades of partnership with public safety officials and agencies on the front lines – to meet their unique and evolving needs.

