Texas Spring Break Family Travel Alert: Great Escapes Bryan-College Station Glamping and RV Resort Announces Last-Minute Deals

HOUSTON, March 11, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is not too late to book a fun, affordable family spring break vacation at Bryan’s newest camping, glamping and RV destination. Great Escapes RV Resorts Bryan-College Station, which opened in 2022, features more than 80 acres of family oriented attractions, activities and accommodations.



With more than 60 luxury cabins, two pools, a lake with a water obstacle course and sports facilities, the resort is the perfect outdoors destination for families needing a break from the stress of daily life.

“As a mom, I know how important it is to spend time together as a family,” said Cherolyn Johnson Chiang, Great Escapes director of Marketing. “A last-minute glamping trip to Great Escapes in Bryan-College Station is perfect for Texas families, especially those who have never taken an outdoors vacation.”

The pet friendly resort is less than a three-hour drive from Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston, Austin and San Antonio. New luxury cabins boast private bathrooms, air conditioning, fully equipped kitchens and Wi-Fi. Each sleeps at least four people, with larger ones comfortable for eight guests. Linens are provided.

“Pack up the kids, the dog and some food, and hit the road,” Johnson Chiang said. “It’s really that easy, and the cost of a private, luxury cabin compares very favorably to a simple hotel room.” She added that once families arrive, there’s no need to leave the resort, allowing them to make the most of their vacation time.

RVers will appreciate a variety of standard and premium sites. All guests will enjoy swimming, scheduled activities, jumping pillow, gaga ball, pickleball and other games, as well as working off s’mores in the fitness center.

Just in time for last-minute vacations, the resort is offering special deals on both cabins and RV sites. Add a Thursday or Sunday night to a weekend trip and get $25 off an RV site or $50 off a cabin rental. RV sites begin at less than $60 per night, plus tax and fees. Cabins start at under $140 per night, plus taxes and fees. Details: www.greatescapesbcs.com/deals.

Day passes are available.

Address: 4600 Leonard Rd., Bryan, TX 77807

Web: www.greatescapesbcs.com

Social media: @greatescapesbcs

Multimedia: www.greatescapesbcs.com/our-gallery

About Great Escapes RV Resorts

With 16 resorts in 11 states, Great Escapes RV Resorts delivers one-of-a-kind experiences in fun environments that brings families together while creating memories to last a lifetime. Great Escapes RV Resorts’ parent company, The Jenkins Organization, Inc. is a Houston-based real estate investment and development firm specializing in the RV park and self-storage industries. The firm currently has an ownership portfolio of over 30 properties, with a market value in excess of $500 million. Learn more at www.greatescapesrvresorts.com and www.jenkinsorg.com.

